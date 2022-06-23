Spotify rolls out new feed to its mobile app to help users find live shows
Spotify has just announced a new feature aimed at users who typically search for their favorite creators’ live events within the app. Previously known as Concert Hub, the feature has been renamed to Live Events Feed and received a handful of improvements.
First off, you’ll be able to find the new feed by search Live Events in the Spotify app. This is the service’s new place where users can find live events in their local area, personalized for them. Spotify revealed that it’s been supported by various ticketing partners who helped make the new feature more useful.
In addition to being able to find live events of their favorite artists, Live Events Feed also includes a new messaging tool to offer fans personalized recommendations for upcoming live events based on their listening habits. On top of that, users can choose to be notified about potential live events in their local area.
Ticketmaster, AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, and See Tickets are just some of Spotify’s ticketing partners that are sourcing the listings in the Live Events Feed. It’s an interesting feature if you’re interested in live events, but it’s more helpful for artists as live shows were terribly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, Spotify says that it has also embedded show discovery into their app. So, if an artist that you’re listening to has an upcoming tour date, Spotify will show that live event to you in the app, while you’re listening.
