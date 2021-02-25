You can now organize Liked Songs in Spotify by genre or mood
Spotify has announced that it’s rolling out a new feature to the ‘Liked Songs’ tab on mobile devices that’ll let users sort their collection based on the moment with new Genre and Mood filters.
Spotify's new Sort Your Favorite Songs feature will roll out to free and Premium customers on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks. It activates automatically when at least 30 tracks are present in the Liked Songs tab. For now, Spotify is limiting it to key English-speaking markets — the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.