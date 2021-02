You can now organize Liked Songs in Spotify by genre or mood

Organize songs in Spotify based on mood or genre





Spotify's new Sort Your Favorite Songs feature will roll out to free and Premium customers on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks. It activates automatically when at least 30 tracks are present in the Liked Songs tab. For now, Spotify is limiting it to key English-speaking markets — the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

While all Spotify subscribers are free to create the perfect custom playlist for each situation or mood, some users prefer to use the ‘Liked Songs’ tab inside the streaming service. And now, it’s receiving an update Spotify has announced that it’s rolling out a new feature to the ‘Liked Songs’ tab on mobile devices that’ll let users sort their collection based on the moment with new Genre and Mood filters.Each person will be offered up to 15 personalized filters — Examples include Pop, Trap, Chill, Indie, Rap, Electronic, Dancehall, J-pop, and Bluegrass. These will automatically update over time based on the songs that are added and removed from the section.