The massive Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 gets an exciting discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the market for an epic speaker with enough horsepower to take the party to the next level? Well, we might be able to help you get one at a bargain price. We found a great deal on the massive 80W Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2. The Bluetooth speaker is currently 28% cheaper at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss.
Firstly, this outdoor Bluetooth speaker is truly massive. It weighs 4.2kg (approximately 9.25lbs) and provides an exceptional sound experience. Not only is it loud, the speaker delivers thumping bass, thanks to Soundcore’s BassUp technology. And if, for some reason, you need extra power to pump up the party, know that you can connect up to 100 different speakers via the PartyCast 2.0. Undoubtedly, that will dazzle your audience in ways you didn’t think possible.
To enjoy a truly memorable experience, you don’t need just epic sound, though. Fortunately, the Rave Neo 2 offers dazzling lights, too. The speaker features seven pre-set light themes. If you don’t like those, you can also create your own light show synced to the beat.
Last but surely not least, this exceptional speaker will keep the tunes going for up to 18 hours on a single charge. And if your phone can’t keep up, you can charge it via the built-in USB port.
Granted, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this Soundcore speaker at that price. However, it hasn’t been available at a discounted price for over a month, making the current offer much more tempting. It may not be among the best Bluetooth portable speakers on the market, but it’s good enough for an unforgettable party. Let’s find out what you get for your investment here, shall we?
Firstly, this outdoor Bluetooth speaker is truly massive. It weighs 4.2kg (approximately 9.25lbs) and provides an exceptional sound experience. Not only is it loud, the speaker delivers thumping bass, thanks to Soundcore’s BassUp technology. And if, for some reason, you need extra power to pump up the party, know that you can connect up to 100 different speakers via the PartyCast 2.0. Undoubtedly, that will dazzle your audience in ways you didn’t think possible.
Amazingly, Soundcore Anker designed this epic speaker with a floating design. That’s right, this massive speaker actually brings music to the pool, quite literally. The device is equipped with an IPX7 rating. It also features a water-tight casing that allows it to float over water and protects its electronics.
To enjoy a truly memorable experience, you don’t need just epic sound, though. Fortunately, the Rave Neo 2 offers dazzling lights, too. The speaker features seven pre-set light themes. If you don’t like those, you can also create your own light show synced to the beat.
Last but surely not least, this exceptional speaker will keep the tunes going for up to 18 hours on a single charge. And if your phone can’t keep up, you can charge it via the built-in USB port.
Things that are NOT allowed: