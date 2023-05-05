Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Sony WH-CH520 headphones are on sale for just $40

Sony Deals
@cosminvasile
Sony WH-CH520 headphones are on sale for just $40
The Sony brand is synonym with quality even when we’re talking about cheaper products. When it comes to headphones, the Japanese company has quite a few options aimed at audiophiles. If you can’t afford the more expensive Sony WH-1000XM5, there are many alternatives that go even below $50.

For example, the WH-CH520 are probably among the cheapest Sony on-ear Bluetooth headphones available on the market. Typically selling for $60, the headphones are now on sale for 33% off on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a pair of cheap, yet decent headphones, the WH-CH520 are a great candidate for a purchase. Despite the fact that these don’t feature noise canceling support, they have a lot of very good reviews on Amazon, so many people who bought them seem to be happy with their purchase.

The headphones promise to offer high quality sound through DSEE, but you’ll also be able to customize the sound quality using the EQ Custom on the Sony Headphones Connect app. Another interesting perk that you get when using the WH-CH520 is the ability to quickly switch between two devices at once thanks to multipoint connection support.

More importantly, the headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery like and quick charging. With quick charging you’ll get another 90 minutes of playback from 3 minutes of charge. They’re also compatible with 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive sound, and feature swivel design for compact and easy carrying.

Keep in mind that only the black version of the headphones is currently 33% off on Amazon, but if you’d rather go for the blue or white models, you’ll still save 20%.

