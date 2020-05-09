Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
May 09, 2020, 5:19 PM
Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off
True wireless earbuds have exploded immensely in popularity, and the market has become steadily more crowded with stellar options from Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. Sony’s solid WF-1000MX3 earbuds don’t stand out in the naming department, but their robust feature set and unreal pricing with this eBay deal certainly render them worthy of your consideration.

The WF-1000MX3 are one of Sony’s top models, featuring excellent sound and active noise cancellation in a sleek, stylish package. Originally priced at $230, the earbuds are a direct competitor to Apple’s AirPod Pros, but this eBay steal brings the price down a whopping 30%, cutting it to just $165. 



At that price, the WF-1000MX3s (still a mouthful) significantly undercuts both AirPod models, as well as the new Pixel Buds from Google, and rivals the Galaxy Buds Plus. Sony’s earbuds offer great sound and an arguably more refined aesthetic compared to Samsung’s offering, along with a charging case to offer 24 hours of combined usage time.

If you’ve been looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds, this is a great set to consider. The eBay ‘6ave’, who boasts a 99.4% positive feedback rating, and the offer is for the Sony WF-1000MX3 wireless earbuds in either black or silver, brand-new.

Check out the deal here



Read more about our thoughts on these earbuds vs. AirPods, or check out more deals here. 


FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$65
Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off
Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off
-30%
Aukey's versatile 20,000mAh power bank is a steal at 30% off
Aukey's versatile 20,000mAh power bank is a steal at 30% off
Free Stadia Premiere Edition now available for Verizon 5G Home customers
Free Stadia Premiere Edition now available for Verizon 5G Home customers
-$100
Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount
Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount
-$130
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
-$10
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless