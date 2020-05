Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off

At that price, the WF-1000MX3s (still a mouthful) significantly undercuts both AirPod models, as well as the new



If you've been looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds, this is a great set to consider. The eBay '6ave', who boasts a 99.4% positive feedback rating, and the offer is for the Sony WF-1000MX3 wireless earbuds in either black or silver, brand-new. At that price, the WF-1000MX3s (still a mouthful) significantly undercuts both AirPod models, as well as the new Pixel Buds from Google, and rivals the Galaxy Buds Plus. Sony's earbuds offer great sound and an arguably more refined aesthetic compared to Samsung's offering, along with a charging case to offer 24 hours of combined usage time.





Check out the deal here



True wireless earbuds have exploded immensely in popularity, and the market has become steadily more crowded with stellar options from Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. Sony’s solid WF-1000MX3 earbuds don’t stand out in the naming department, but their robust feature set and unreal pricing with this eBay deal certainly render them worthy of your consideration.The WF-1000MX3 are one of Sony’s top models, featuring excellent sound and active noise cancellation in a sleek, stylish package. Originally priced at $230, the earbuds are a direct competitor to Apple’s AirPod Pros, but this eBay steal brings the price down a whopping 30%, cutting it to just $165.