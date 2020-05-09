Sony's excellent ANC wireless earbuds are almost 30% off
At that price, the WF-1000MX3s (still a mouthful) significantly undercuts both AirPod models, as well as the new Pixel Buds from Google, and rivals the Galaxy Buds Plus. Sony’s earbuds offer great sound and an arguably more refined aesthetic compared to Samsung’s offering, along with a charging case to offer 24 hours of combined usage time.
If you’ve been looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds, this is a great set to consider. The eBay ‘6ave’, who boasts a 99.4% positive feedback rating, and the offer is for the Sony WF-1000MX3 wireless earbuds in either black or silver, brand-new.
Check out the deal here
Read more about our thoughts on these earbuds vs. AirPods, or check out more deals here.