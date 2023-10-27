Save up to $152 on the SRS-XP500 or SRS-XP700, which are two of Sony's best karaoke party Bluetooth speakers

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
We have incredible news for all in the market for a new, powerful party Bluetooth speaker. At the moment, Amazon is offering two of Sony's best speakers for parties with awesome discounts. The big bad Sony SRS-XP700 is currently 28% off its price, which means you can score sweet savings of $152 if you get it through this deal. However, if you don't need that much power and want to snatch an awesome Bluetooth speaker, you can go for the Sony SRS-XP500 instead, which is discounted by $102.

Sony SRS-XP500: Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

Get the SRS-XP500 Bluetooth speaker from Amazon and save $102 in the process. The speaker has a loud sound, making it perfect for big gatherings.
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XP700: Now $152 OFF on Amazon!

Get the SRS-XP700 Bluetooth speaker from Amazon and save $152 in the process. The speaker has a loud sound, making it perfect for big gatherings.
$152 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Both the Sony SRS-XP700 and Sony SRS-XP500 are huge devices, so it's needless to say that you should skip these if you are searching for a portable and easy-to-carry Bluetooth speaker. Although, they both come with a built-in handle for easier carrying.

On the other hand, their larger size gives them the oomph required by big gatherings, with the Sony SRS-XP700 being the more powerful and larger of the two. Also, both speakers support the Sony Music Center app, which packs its own EQ functionality, allowing you to adjust their sound to your preferences in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.

Additionally, both speakers have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they are protected against splashes of water. As for their battery life, the Sony SRS-XP500 offers up to 20 hours of listening time, while the Sony SRS-XP700 should be able to provide up to 25 hours of playback. That said, since battery life depends on how loud you listen to your songs, the speakers may not last for that long if you use them at their full capabilities.

As you can see, both the Sony SRS-XP500 and Sony SRS-XP700 are pretty awesome Bluetooth speakers worthy of your attention and cash. Also, Amazon's awesome discounts make these speakers even more tempting. Therefore, you should definitely grab one of these amazing devices while they are enjoying those nice price cuts.
