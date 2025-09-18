Some of AT&T's "guarantee" ads were just called out for being misleading

An advertising watchdog says the company needs to be more honest about what its network guarantee actually covers.

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T
A top advertising watchdog just gave AT&T's "Guarantee" campaign a mixed report card. While some of its ads were deemed acceptable, others were called out for being misleading about how fast network issues are actually fixed.

AT&T's "guarantee" gets a reality check from ad regulators


If you've watched a lot of TV lately, you've probably seen AT&T's big ad campaign promising "the connectivity you depend on... or we'll make it right." Well, competitor Charter Communications (the company behind Spectrum) wasn't buying it and filed a complaint with the National Advertising Division (NAD), an industry watchdog.

After reviewing the ads, the NAD came back with a split decision. The more emotional, vague commercials were given a pass, as the NAD figured most people understand a "guarantee" has fine print. However, the ads that ran during March Madness, which specifically promised "Network interruptions fixed fast," were flagged as misleading.

The NAD pointed out that the guarantee only kicks in after a wireless outage lasts 20 minutes or an internet outage lasts 60 minutes, which isn't exactly "fast." The watchdog also told AT&T to stop claiming it was the "first and only" carrier to offer such a guarantee, as it couldn't prove it.

This is more than just a slap on the wrist


This ruling is a classic example of the fierce competition between carriers. Charter is constantly looking for ways to poke holes in AT&T's marketing, and vice-versa. In this case, it found a weak spot.

The ruling forces AT&T to be more transparent about what its big promises actually mean for customers. A guarantee that only activates after your connection has been down for up to an hour isn't the simple safety net the commercials make it out to be.

This isn't unique to AT&T, of course. T-Mobile has built its entire brand on network promises and satisfaction guarantees. The difference is always in the details and it's a reminder to consumers that a carrier's headline promise is often followed by a long list of asterisks and exceptions.

Fine print always wins, doesn't it?


Carrier advertising is definitely a battlefield of grand promises and nearly invisible disclosures, so I'm not surprised the "fixed fast" claim got AT&T in trouble. In my experience, when your internet goes out, no amount of time feels "fast." The fact that you have to wait for a significant outage before the "guarantee" even starts its clock makes the whole thing feel a bit hollow.

This ruling doesn't necessarily change my opinion on the quality of AT&T's actual network, but it definitely makes me more skeptical of its marketing slogans. It's a perfect reminder of the golden rule for any tech or service purchase: ignore the flashy commercials and read the terms and conditions. A "guarantee" is only as good as the exceptions it lists, and it turns out AT&T's has some pretty big ones.

Some of AT&T's "guarantee" ads were just called out for being misleading

