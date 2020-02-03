In some markets you can have Apple arrange a house call to fix your iPhone screen
Are you old enough to remember when doctors use to make house calls? Back in the day, a doctor would visit the home of a patient carrying his little black satchel filled with all kinds of medical goodies. Sadly, the only kind of house call you can get today is over your phone or tablet screen through services like Doctor on Demand. However, if you have an iPhone that is ill, you can now arrange for a house call to make it feel better in some markets.
According to MacRumors, the home repair service is available in six U.S. cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. At this point, it looks like iPhone screen repairs is the only service that can be done via a house call. Other services like a battery replacement cannot be done at home, at least not at this time. And Apple points out that an "onsite visit fee" could be added to the regular repair cost.
Before any onsite visit fee is added to the cost of a screen repair, Apple charges $129 (iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6), $149 (iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8), $169 (iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus), $199 (iPhone XR, iPhone 11), $279 (iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro), and $329 (iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max) to replace the screen on an iPhone.
We wouldn't be surprised to see Apple expand the onsite repair service to more locations in the future while covering more repairs and possibly other products as well.
