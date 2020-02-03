iOS Apple Display

In some markets you can have Apple arrange a house call to fix your iPhone screen

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 03, 2020, 9:58 PM
In some markets you can have Apple arrange a house call to fix your iPhone screen
Are you old enough to remember when doctors use to make house calls? Back in the day, a doctor would visit the home of a patient carrying his little black satchel filled with all kinds of medical goodies. Sadly, the only kind of house call you can get today is over your phone or tablet screen through services like Doctor on Demand. However, if you have an iPhone that is ill, you can now arrange for a house call to make it feel better in some markets.

The home services are being provided by Go Tech Services (via MacRumors) a company whose website says, "We are an Apple Authorized Service Provider that specializes in fast and convenient mobile repairs." But in order to arrange a house call, an iPhone user is going to have to go through the Apple support page. From there, go to iPhone > Repair options. There, you will see three options: in-store repairs, mail-in repairs and onsite repairs (house calls). The support page now reads "In select locations, onsite service may be available."

According to MacRumors, the home repair service is available in six U.S. cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. At this point, it looks like iPhone screen repairs is the only service that can be done via a house call. Other services like a battery replacement cannot be done at home, at least not at this time. And Apple points out that an "onsite visit fee" could be added to the regular repair cost.


Before any onsite visit fee is added to the cost of a screen repair, Apple charges $129 (iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6), $149 (iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8), $169 (iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus), $199 (iPhone XR, iPhone 11), $279 (iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro), and $329 (iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max) to replace the screen on an iPhone.

We wouldn't be surprised to see Apple expand the onsite repair service to more locations in the future while covering more repairs and possibly other products as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

hetefi9958
Reply

1. hetefi9958

Posts: 8; Member since: 52 min ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I yoy will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE. HERE☛……………www.richfly2.com

posted on 50 min ago

Alcyone
Reply

2. Alcyone

Posts: 623; Member since: May 10, 2018

House calls are still a thing. Depending on insurance companies, house calls can be arranged. However, its the nurse's that make the visit, but it can depend on the situation.

posted on 24 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless