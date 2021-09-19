Just two days after the start of pre-orders, some lucky buyers have had their new iPhones shipped

Apple started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series this past Friday, September 17th. Today, just two days later, some of the pre-ordered handsets have already been shipped. 9to5Mac Lead Editor Chance Miller shared an image of his order status on Twitter showing that his order is "on the way." Before you get too excited, you really shouldn't raise your expectations and for the well-being of your own mental health, assume that the shipping date listed on your order is the date your new iPhone will ship.





Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Granite with 256GB of storage are expected to ship from October 19th through October 26th and this hasn't changed one way or the other since the middle of Friday (EDST). The iPhone 13 in Pink with 512GB of storage showed a delivery date of September 24th as late as Friday evening. By Sunday afternoon that date was pushed back to a range of October 5th to October 7th.





Now if you check your order status with the Apple Store website or via the app, it will tell you that your order is "preparing to ship." But the UPS website will give you a more precise way to track your order.





To track your order through UPS, sign up for UPS My Choice or use your reference number to track the shipment. The reference number is either the phone number associated with your order or the order number minus the last two digits. Not all orders have made it through to this stage yet, so if your order isn't listed you need to continue trying throughout the week.