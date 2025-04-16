Snapdragon X Elite 2 promises significant improvements and an interesting twist

Recommended Stories

In addition to the aforementioned improvements there have also been reports claiming that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 will come with a whopping 18 cores. That is another massive improvement over its predecessor’s 12 cores but may be too good to be true if the chip is also opting for 2 nm. More cores and a 3 nm manufacturing process seems like the most plausible course of action to me to keep costs reasonable.Qualcomm’s Snapdragon laptop processors provide power efficiency alongside respectable performance. Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, AMD’s Ryzen AI chips and the Apple M-series are the most comparable alternatives to the Snapdragon X Elite. All of these processors focus on improving battery life while sacrificing as little performance as possible. The Apple chips in particular are excellent at doing their jobs.There still isn’t a concrete release date for the Snapdragon X Elite 2 but it’s not that far off even if Qualcomm decides to make it a 2 nm chip. And while the performance gain sounds awesome I hope that a comparable increase in battery life follows along too.