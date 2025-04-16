Snapdragon X Elite 2 promises significant improvements and an interesting twist
The Snapdragon X Elite 2 — or perhaps the Snapdragon X2 Elite — is the promising successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor. This chip is expected to see significant performance gains and there’s also a very interesting rumor floating around that sounds too good to be true.
A report from an industry insider claims that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 processor’s boost clocks will start from a blazing fast 4.4 GHz. This, compared to its predecessor’s 3.8 GHz starting boost clock, is a massive improvement. The insider also said that the X Elite 2 is likely to see a performance gain of around 22 percent over the previous chip.
While modern chip measurements are a marketing tactic more than anything else it is still exciting to think that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 might see such an upgrade. The new chip may even exceed the claimed 22 percent performance improvement if it’s based on 2 nm manufacturing processes.
Aside from the clock speed improvements there are some other reports floating around claiming that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 will launch in 2026. The previous X Elite models were based on a 4 nm manufacturing process and the X Elite 2 is often rumored to be 3 nm instead. However some rumors say that the X Elite 2 will be 2 nm which gives more credibility to the 2026 launch date.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 uses a Snapdragon processor. | Image credit — Microsoft
In addition to the aforementioned improvements there have also been reports claiming that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 will come with a whopping 18 cores. That is another massive improvement over its predecessor’s 12 cores but may be too good to be true if the chip is also opting for 2 nm. More cores and a 3 nm manufacturing process seems like the most plausible course of action to me to keep costs reasonable.
There still isn’t a concrete release date for the Snapdragon X Elite 2 but it’s not that far off even if Qualcomm decides to make it a 2 nm chip. And while the performance gain sounds awesome I hope that a comparable increase in battery life follows along too.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon laptop processors provide power efficiency alongside respectable performance. Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, AMD’s Ryzen AI chips and the Apple M-series are the most comparable alternatives to the Snapdragon X Elite. All of these processors focus on improving battery life while sacrificing as little performance as possible. The Apple chips in particular are excellent at doing their jobs.
