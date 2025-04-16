Snapdragon X Elite 2 promises significant improvements and an interesting twist

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The Snapdragon X Elite 2 — or perhaps the Snapdragon X2 Elite — is the promising successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite laptop processor. This chip is expected to see significant performance gains and there’s also a very interesting rumor floating around that sounds too good to be true.

A report from an industry insider claims that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 processor’s boost clocks will start from a blazing fast 4.4 GHz. This, compared to its predecessor’s 3.8 GHz starting boost clock, is a massive improvement. The insider also said that the X Elite 2 is likely to see a performance gain of around 22 percent over the previous chip.

Aside from the clock speed improvements there are some other reports floating around claiming that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 will launch in 2026. The previous X Elite models were based on a 4 nm manufacturing process and the X Elite 2 is often rumored to be 3 nm instead. However some rumors say that the X Elite 2 will be 2 nm which gives more credibility to the 2026 launch date.

While modern chip measurements are a marketing tactic more than anything else it is still exciting to think that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 might see such an upgrade. The new chip may even exceed the claimed 22 percent performance improvement if it’s based on 2 nm manufacturing processes.


In addition to the aforementioned improvements there have also been reports claiming that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 will come with a whopping 18 cores. That is another massive improvement over its predecessor’s 12 cores but may be too good to be true if the chip is also opting for 2 nm. More cores and a 3 nm manufacturing process seems like the most plausible course of action to me to keep costs reasonable.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon laptop processors provide power efficiency alongside respectable performance. Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, AMD’s Ryzen AI chips and the Apple M-series are the most comparable alternatives to the Snapdragon X Elite. All of these processors focus on improving battery life while sacrificing as little performance as possible. The Apple chips in particular are excellent at doing their jobs.

There still isn’t a concrete release date for the Snapdragon X Elite 2 but it’s not that far off even if Qualcomm decides to make it a 2 nm chip. And while the performance gain sounds awesome I hope that a comparable increase in battery life follows along too.
Abdullah Asim
