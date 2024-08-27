Snapchat update finally adds native support for iPads, but there’s a catch
Snapchat is no longer one of the not so many major apps that doesn’t offer support for devices with bigger displays like tablets. The latest iOS update finally brings native support for iPad, so if you’re using one of Apple’s tablets, you should have a smoother experience.
It’s not just the fact that Snapchat will now fill an iPad’s entire screen, but users will be getting larger canvas when capturing Snaps. Also, Snapchat users on iPad can now see more friends on the second and fourth tabs.
Unfortunately, there’s one big caveat: Snapchat can only run in portrait mode on iPads. It’s pretty silly to add native support for iPad and not optimizing the app to work both in landscape and portrait modes.
Truth be told, there are still quite a few very popular apps that lack this important feature. For example, Instagram hasn’t made any attempts to add native support for the iPad to its app.
Besides that, there aren’t any new changes included in the update, as mentioned by Snapchat in the changelog: “It’s still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen.”
Hopefully, this will convince iPad owners to use Snapchat more on their tablets. It’s safe to assume that Snap will continue to fine-tune its iOS app to offer an even better experience to iPad users.
