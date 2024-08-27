Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Snapchat update finally adds native support for iPads, but there's a catch

Snapchat is no longer one of the not so many major apps that doesn’t offer support for devices with bigger displays like tablets. The latest iOS update finally brings native support for iPad, so if you’re using one of Apple’s tablets, you should have a smoother experience.

It’s not just the fact that Snapchat will now fill an iPad’s entire screen, but users will be getting larger canvas when capturing Snaps. Also, Snapchat users on iPad can now see more friends on the second and fourth tabs.

Besides that, there aren’t any new changes included in the update, as mentioned by Snapchat in the changelog: “It’s still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen.”

Unfortunately, there’s one big caveat: Snapchat can only run in portrait mode on iPads. It’s pretty silly to add native support for iPad and not optimizing the app to work both in landscape and portrait modes.

Hopefully, this will convince iPad owners to use Snapchat more on their tablets. It’s safe to assume that Snap will continue to fine-tune its iOS app to offer an even better experience to iPad users.

Truth be told, there are still quite a few very popular apps that lack this important feature. For example, Instagram hasn’t made any attempts to add native support for the iPad to its app.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

