Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Snapchat launches reward program for AR creators, discounts Spectacles

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Snapchat
Snap is trying to incentivize developers to produce more content for Snapchat. The social network company has just revealed a new reward program for Snap AR developers called Challenge Tags.

Unlike other similar programs, Challenge Tags offers developers the chance to win cash prizes for submitting Lenses using active Challenge Tags. These Lenses are judged on their originality, technical excellence, and theme focus, Snap explains in a blog post.

To make the reward program as fair as possible, Snap has teamed up with the AR marketing platform Lenslist, which makes it possible for AR developers from more than 100 countries worldwide to participate in the program.

AR developers can register for each challenge, build a Lens using Snap’s AR authoring tool Lens Studio, and then apply the Challenge Tag in the Lens publishing process to be considered. Snap will be announcing new challenges each month with a chance to win a share of the total prize amount.



Speaking of prizes, Snap offers a $10,000 prize pool for the first Challenge Tag, which is open through January 31. The first, second and third places will be rewarded $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000 respectively, while twenty honorable mentions will take home $250. The winners will be revealed on February 14.

Besides kicking off its new reward program, Snap also announced new educational pricing and special student discount for Spectacles. Starting today, Snap offers new educational pricing and a special discount for a subscription fee of $49.50 or €55 a month.

The new educational pricing and student discount is accessible in all countries Spectacles is available, which includes the United States, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands. Snap also mentions that any student or teacher enrolled or working at an accredited educational institution in these countries is eligible.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless