Smart doorbell camera preview and more features may come soon on Pixel phones running Android 12

A new update may soon bring new features to the At a Glance widget on Pixel phones running Android 12. As first reported by, a new beta version of the Google app adds new features like doorbell camera preview and a reminder if your flashlight is on. The update also adds a safety check alert for a started countdown from the Personal Safety app and displayable information about the connected devices.With the doorbell camera preview feature, when someone activates your video doorbell's sensors, the app will send a text message, and the At a Glance widget will display a live video preview thumbnail on your Pixel phone's lock screen. The feature will be customizable through a new settings menu created for the At a Glance widget.According to the report, the new doorbell camera preview feature was tested using Google's Nest doorbells. Although it should work with video doorbells supporting Google Assistant and the Google Home app, at the moment, there is no official information on whether the new feature will be compatible with other video doorbells as well.The new features added to the At a Glance widget are in beta testing and are available through a server-side switch. Currently, they are not accessible to everyone and there is no official information on when Google will release these new features.