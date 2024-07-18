Should you pay $1900 for the Galaxy Fold 6? | PA Show E10

Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your help is greatly appreciated!





In episode 10 of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into the Galaxy Fold 6, a device that's more than just a marginal upgrade. With its sleek, symmetrical design and improved durability, it's a notable win, but should you actually spend the outrageous $1900 on it?





let us know about your take on the Fold 6's $1900 price in the comments!





We go through its biggest advantages, like the better hinge, faster performance, and improved battery life, but also discuss the need for a better charging technology and dust proofing. We compare it with the latest foldables from China and debate whether the Fold 6's $100 price hike is justified. Plus, we touch on the Galaxy Flip 6 improvements and do a sneak peek at CMF by Nothing with Vic sharing insights on the impressive $200 modular phone.



