Should you pay $1900 for the Galaxy Fold 6? | PA Show E10

In episode 10 of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into the Galaxy Fold 6, a device that's more than just a marginal upgrade. With its sleek, symmetrical design and improved durability, it's a notable win, but should you actually spend the outrageous $1900 on it?

Watch this PA Show episode here and let us know about your take on the Fold 6's $1900 price in the comments!
We go through its biggest advantages, like the better hinge, faster performance, and improved battery life, but also discuss the need for a better charging technology and dust proofing. We compare it with the latest foldables from China and debate whether the Fold 6's $100 price hike is justified. Plus, we touch on the Galaxy Flip 6 improvements and do a sneak peek at CMF by Nothing with Vic sharing insights on the impressive $200 modular phone.

Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

