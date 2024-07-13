Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are now half off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are many wireless earbuds on the market, but few come for half their usual price on Amazon. But the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 do! These high-end earbuds have some quirks, which is probably why not everyone would be ready to shell out a full $280 for them. With Amazon's 50% (or $140) discount, though, these are a sensible choice.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are now available at half their usual price. That means you can get them for under $140, which is also their second-best price for 2024. The earbuds offer good sound performance, have ANC and provide respectable passive isolation. Get yours and save now.
Right off the bat, we should note that we saw them at slightly better prices about three weeks ago. At the time, Amazon sold them at a $145 price cut. That means their current asking price is the second-best we've seen in 2024.

Certainly not as polished as high-end models from Sony, the ex-flagship MOMENTUM 3 are still a good choice for users. They offer great passive isolation and have a solid ANC performance. With that in mind, they're far from the smallest in-ear headphones out there, meaning some users may not find them as comfortable as options like, say, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

As far as sound quality is concerned, these puppies give you a pleasant frequency response. You can expect a slight emphasis on the bass and treble, though vocals may sometimes sound a bit quiet (not annoyingly quiet, though).

Ultimately, if you like bass, you'll be mostly happy with what the Sennheiser earbuds give you out of the box. And if not, you always have the option of tuning the sound to your taste via the EQ settings.

How long do they last? According to Sennheiser, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 offer up to seven hours of use per charge or up to 28 hours of listening time with the wireless charging case. While that isn't a bad result (even if it's stretching the truth a bit), the latest flagship model from Sony, the WF-1000XM5, provide an additional hour of playtime on a single charge with ANC.

Do you think these are right for you? If so, hurry up and get them at their second-best price while Amazon's 50% discount is still up for grabs.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

