Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Scan on the go: Files by Google gets a built-in document scanner for Pixel phones

Apps Google
Scan on the go: Files by Google gets a built-in document scanner for Pixel phones
TL;DR:

  • The Files by Google app for Pixel phones is rolling out a new feature: a built-in document scanner
  • The update is delivered via a server-side change
  • Pixel users should check their devices to see if this new feature is available

Any improvement geared towards enhancing the user experience is always a welcomed change, and it seems Pixel phone owners are in for a treat.

As per the intel from serial leaker Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Google is introducing a document scanner to the Files by Google app. Notably, this feature appears to be part of a server-side update, eliminating the need for users to install a new version of the app to access it.


Upon launching the app, a fresh addition awaits – a "Scan" button at the bottom right corner. A simple tap on this button kickstarts the document-scanning process using the rear camera of your Pixel. Whether you prefer auto-capturing or manually defining the scan area, the choice is yours. Additionally, you can fine-tune your scans by cropping, rotating, cleaning, and even adding filters for that extra touch.

Once the scanning process wraps up, your transformed documents will find a home as PDFs in the app's new "Scanned" folder. It's worth noting that a document scanner is also present in the Google Drive app, and the one integrated into Files By Google operates similarly by identifying and processing documents directly on the device.

It seems this feature is currently making its way to numerous Pixel device users. If you happen to own one, it's worth checking to see if this handy addition has already landed on your device.

In a recent move, Google initiated the rollout of the March 2024 software update to Pixels, packed with bug fixes and enhancements. However, that's not all on the plate, as the tech giant is also rolling out the March '24 Pixel Feature Drop. This update brings improvements to Call Screen and social media. It also introduces new AI features, including Circle to Search, which has now made its way to the Pixel 7.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless