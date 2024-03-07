Scan on the go: Files by Google gets a built-in document scanner for Pixel phones

TL;DR:



The Files by Google app for Pixel phones is rolling out a new feature: a built-in document scanner

The update is delivered via a server-side change

Pixel users should check their devices to see if this new feature is available









The Files by Google app is getting a new "scan" button that lets you digitize documents.



Scanned documents are saved as PDF files under a new "Scanned" collection under "Documents" (the actual location is /Files by Google/Scanned).



Like the document scanner in the Drive app,… pic.twitter.com/ve6lM49mL4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 7, 2024

Upon launching the app, a fresh addition awaits – a "Scan" button at the bottom right corner. A simple tap on this button kickstarts the document-scanning process using the rear camera of your Pixel. Whether you prefer auto-capturing or manually defining the scan area, the choice is yours. Additionally, you can fine-tune your scans by cropping, rotating, cleaning, and even adding filters for that extra touch.



Once the scanning process wraps up, your transformed documents will find a home as PDFs in the app's new "Scanned" folder. It's worth noting that a document scanner is also present in the Google Drive app, and the one integrated into Files By Google operates similarly by identifying and processing documents directly on the device.



It seems this feature is currently making its way to numerous Pixel device users. If you happen to own one, it's worth checking to see if this handy addition has already landed on your device.



In a recent move, Google initiated the rollout of the March 2024 software update to Pixels, packed with bug fixes and enhancements. However, that's not all on the plate, as the tech giant is also rolling out the March '24 Pixel Feature Drop . This update brings improvements to Call Screen and social media. It also introduces new AI features, including Circle to Search, which has now made its way to the Pixel 7

Any improvement geared towards enhancing the user experience is always a welcomed change, and it seems Pixel phone owners are in for a treat. As per the intel from serial leaker Mishaal Rahman (via), Google is introducing a document scanner to the Files by Google app. Notably, this feature appears to be part of a server-side update, eliminating the need for users to install a new version of the app to access it.