Saying Goodbye
As you may have guessed from the title, today is my final day at PhoneArena. I’ve had a blast writing for this website since I started in April 2018 and I’m truly grateful for the countless opportunities that have come my way.
I’ve had the chance to review devices, interview people, and even attend announcement events. I almost went to MWC too — a dream of mine for some time — but COVID stopped that one from happening.
As for why I’m writing this post… Well, leaving without saying anything doesn’t sit well with me. I want to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my stories over the years.
And an even bigger thank you goes out to everyone that has engaged in the comments section under my stories. We often agree and we often disagree, but regardless I’ve loved interacting with you all these past three years.
