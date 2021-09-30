Saying Goodbye





Some personal news!



The end of September also marks the end of my run at @PhoneArena. I've loved working with the team since 2018 and to say that I'll miss it all is probably an understatement. pic.twitter.com/xU8WjSzHOu — Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) September 30, 2021

Hey everyone!As you may have guessed from the title, today is my final day at PhoneArena. I’ve had a blast writing for this website since I started in April 2018 and I’m truly grateful for the countless opportunities that have come my way.I’ve had the chance to review devices, interview people, and even attend announcement events. I almost went to MWC too — a dream of mine for some time — but COVID stopped that one from happening.News has always been my main passion, though. I’ve done my best to produce articles in a completely neutral way and I do hope that you — the readers — have noticed and appreciated that.As for why I’m writing this post… Well, leaving without saying anything doesn’t sit well with me. I want to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my stories over the years.And an even bigger thank you goes out to everyone that has engaged in the comments section under my stories. We often agree and we often disagree, but regardless I’ve loved interacting with you all these past three years.Now it’s time for me to take a step back and go back to being a daily reader of PhoneArena. I’m sure you’ll see me popping up in the comments section from time to time.