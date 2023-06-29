Save big on these Amazon Fire HD bundles now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime members won’t have to wait until Prime Day to take advantage of some intriguing deals. Amazon is already launching various appealing offers and bundle deals on different products. So, if you’re in the market for great tablets and don’t want to dig deep into your pockets to pay for them, we’ve got just what you need. There are now two great Amazon Fire HD tablet bundles you might want to check out.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 with Keyboard Case bundle is a tempting option to consider as well. The tablet sports a vivid 1080p Full HD display with a bright screen. It should be able to match your browsing and gaming with its 12-hour battery life, too.
The Keyboard Case is designed to give you a more comfortable and seamless typing experience. The Bluetooth keyboard can be used as a wireless keyboard, but it also transforms into a durable and sleek cover. The Keyboard Case is even more user-friendly with its magnetic attachment and adjustable viewing angles.
The first is the 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus with 32GB storage + Wireless Charging Dock. This bundle can be yours for $112.99 less than its regular price if you pick the Lockscreen Ads version. You can buy the variant without lock screen ads, but you should be okay with paying a slightly higher price. The other fantastic bundle now on sale is the Fire HD 10 in Black (Lockscreen Ad-supported) with a Keyboard Case. Depending on how much storage capacity you choose, you can get the Amazon tablet for either 10% or 50% less than its usual bundle price for the 32GB and 64GB models, respectively.
What we love about the Fire HD 10 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock bundle is that the dock eliminates the need to carry around a plug. Instead, you simply put your Amazon tablet in the dock, and it’ll charge in as little as 3.5 hours. The Fire HD 10 Plus is fast and responsive, powered by an Octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. And if you choose the tablet with Lockscreen Ads support, it’ll feature sponsored screensavers on its lock screen.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 with Keyboard Case bundle is a tempting option to consider as well. The tablet sports a vivid 1080p Full HD display with a bright screen. It should be able to match your browsing and gaming with its 12-hour battery life, too.
The Keyboard Case is designed to give you a more comfortable and seamless typing experience. The Bluetooth keyboard can be used as a wireless keyboard, but it also transforms into a durable and sleek cover. The Keyboard Case is even more user-friendly with its magnetic attachment and adjustable viewing angles.
Things that are NOT allowed: