Save big on these Amazon Fire HD bundles now

Amazon Prime members won’t have to wait until Prime Day to take advantage of some intriguing deals. Amazon is already launching various appealing offers and bundle deals on different products. So, if you’re in the market for great tablets and don’t want to dig deep into your pockets to pay for them, we’ve got just what you need. There are now two great Amazon Fire HD tablet bundles you might want to check out.

The first is the 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus with 32GB storage + Wireless Charging Dock. This bundle can be yours for $112.99 less than its regular price if you pick the Lockscreen Ads version. You can buy the variant without lock screen ads, but you should be okay with paying a slightly higher price. The other fantastic bundle now on sale is the Fire HD 10 in Black (Lockscreen Ad-supported) with a Keyboard Case. Depending on how much storage capacity you choose, you can get the Amazon tablet for either 10% or 50% less than its usual bundle price for the 32GB and 64GB models, respectively.

Get the Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock and save big!

Maximize your savings and treat yourself to the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus with a Wireless Charging dock today. The Amazon Prime members-exclusive bundle deal is valid for only six more days. You can drop the price tag of the bundle further down by opting to trade in an eligible device (available for the Lockscreen Ads-supported version only.) Amazon sells this Fire HD 10 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock bundle in the Slate color and with 32GB of storage space only.
The Fire HD 10 + Keyboard Case bundle can be yours with a discount now

Grab the Fire HD 10 in Black + Keyboard Case bundle with a 10% or 50% discount from Amazon, depending on whether you buy the Amazon tablet with 32GB or 64GB of storage space. The offer only applies to the Lockscreen Ads-supported device version and is exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. The offer is valid for the next six days.
What we love about the Fire HD 10 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock bundle is that the dock eliminates the need to carry around a plug. Instead, you simply put your Amazon tablet in the dock, and it’ll charge in as little as 3.5 hours. The Fire HD 10 Plus is fast and responsive, powered by an Octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. And if you choose the tablet with Lockscreen Ads support, it’ll feature sponsored screensavers on its lock screen.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 with Keyboard Case bundle is a tempting option to consider as well. The tablet sports a vivid 1080p Full HD display with a bright screen. It should be able to match your browsing and gaming with its 12-hour battery life, too.

The Keyboard Case is designed to give you a more comfortable and seamless typing experience. The Bluetooth keyboard can be used as a wireless keyboard, but it also transforms into a durable and sleek cover. The Keyboard Case is even more user-friendly with its magnetic attachment and adjustable viewing angles.

