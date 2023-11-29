Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line
A whole lot can happen in nine months (just ask your mother if you don’t believe that) and for the Galaxy S23 series, the last nine months have been excellent.
A report has it that the total sales of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the nine months since launch are 23% higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series (via SamMobile).
Over the nine-month period since launch, the Galaxy S23 line has sold 25.06 million units, while for the same period in 2022, the Galaxy S22 devices checked the 20.32 million mark – almost 5 million phones less.
Out of the three devices in the Galaxy S23 line, the Galaxy S23 Ultra champion was the highest-selling model in the lineup: 11.63 million sold! The silver medal goes to the vanilla Galaxy S23, which sold 8.91 million units, and finally, the least bought was the Galaxy S23+: sales reached 4.52 million units.
Three months after their launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have sold 4.86 million phones. That is a 4% improvement compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from 2022 over the same period. Over 3.08 million Galaxy Z Flip 5 were sold, while the sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reached 1.79 million. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sales were 2.87 million and 1.81 million units, respectively, last year after the same period.
Could that be a direct consequence of the decision Samsung made to power all devices in the Galaxy S23 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? Whatever the reason, the coincidence in terms of numbers in the Galaxy S23 naming and the 23% higher results is funny.
Which model sold the best?
What about the foldables?
