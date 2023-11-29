Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line

Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line
A whole lot can happen in nine months (just ask your mother if you don’t believe that) and for the Galaxy S23 series, the last nine months have been excellent.

A report has it that the total sales of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the nine months since launch are 23% higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series (via SamMobile).

Could that be a direct consequence of the decision Samsung made to power all devices in the Galaxy S23 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? Whatever the reason, the coincidence in terms of numbers in the Galaxy S23 naming and the 23% higher results is funny.

Over the nine-month period since launch, the Galaxy S23 line has sold 25.06 million units, while for the same period in 2022, the Galaxy S22 devices checked the 20.32 million mark – almost 5 million phones less.

Which model sold the best?


Out of the three devices in the Galaxy S23 line, the Galaxy S23 Ultra champion was the highest-selling model in the lineup: 11.63 million sold! The silver medal goes to the vanilla Galaxy S23, which sold 8.91 million units, and finally, the least bought was the Galaxy S23+: sales reached 4.52 million units.

What about the foldables?


Three months after their launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have sold 4.86 million phones. That is a 4% improvement compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from 2022 over the same period. Over 3.08 million Galaxy Z Flip 5 were sold, while the sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reached 1.79 million. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sales were 2.87 million and 1.81 million units, respectively, last year after the same period.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Sheets is getting an improved Smart Fill feature today
Google Sheets is getting an improved Smart Fill feature today
This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas
This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line
Is YouTube Premium worth it in 2023?
Is YouTube Premium worth it in 2023?
X Spaces might get video integration, allowing you to turn your camera during conversations
X Spaces might get video integration, allowing you to turn your camera during conversations
Amazon is selling a whole bunch of different Apple Watch Series 9 models at a cool $70 discount now
Amazon is selling a whole bunch of different Apple Watch Series 9 models at a cool $70 discount now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless