Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line sells 23% better than the Galaxy S22 line

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23

Which model sold the best?

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23

What about the foldables?

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

A whole lot can happen in nine months (just ask your mother if you don’t believe that) and for the Galaxy S23 series, the last nine months have been excellent.A report has it that the total sales of the, the+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the nine months since launch are 23% higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series (via SamMobile ).Could that be a direct consequence of the decision Samsung made to power all devices in theseries with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? Whatever the reason, the coincidence in terms of numbers in thenaming and the 23% higher results is funny.Over the nine-month period since launch, theline has sold 25.06 million units, while for the same period in 2022, the Galaxy S22 devices checked the 20.32 million mark – almost 5 million phones less.Out of the three devices in theline, thechampion was the highest-selling model in the lineup: 11.63 million sold! The silver medal goes to the vanilla, which sold 8.91 million units, and finally, the least bought was the+: sales reached 4.52 million units.Three months after their launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have sold 4.86 million phones. That is a 4% improvement compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from 2022 over the same period. Over 3.08 millionwere sold, while the sales of thereached 1.79 million. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sales were 2.87 million and 1.81 million units, respectively, last year after the same period.