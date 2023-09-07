Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Samsung has another rugged Xcover smartphone in the pipeline

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung has another rugged Xcover smartphone in the pipeline
Samsung’s Xcover lineup of rugged smartphones is likely to get another member in the not-so-distant future. It’s been more than a year since the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro made its debut on the market, so it makes sense for Samsung to come out with yet another rugged handset in the next couple of weeks.

We had an Xcover phone every other year and while some weren’t exactly major upgrades over the previous models, individuals and businesses bought them, so the series endures.

The next entry in the Xcover family might or might not be called Galaxy Xcover 7, but we’re certain that the phone goes by the model number SM-G556B. The fine folks at GalaxyClub have just learned that Samsung is readying another Xcover rugged handset, which will carry the said model number.

They also point out that the Galaxy Xcover 7 might be a rugged version of the Galaxy A55, which carries a very close model number: SM-A556B. The problem is the Galaxy A55 is expected to be introduced next year, so there is no way of knowing what its specs sheet will look like.

The Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is a more than decent mid-range phone, so Samsung will have a rather hard time improving on the model while keeping the same price. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this one, so stay tuned for more details about Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless