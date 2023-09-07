Samsung has another rugged Xcover smartphone in the pipeline
Samsung’s Xcover lineup of rugged smartphones is likely to get another member in the not-so-distant future. It’s been more than a year since the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro made its debut on the market, so it makes sense for Samsung to come out with yet another rugged handset in the next couple of weeks.
We had an Xcover phone every other year and while some weren’t exactly major upgrades over the previous models, individuals and businesses bought them, so the series endures.
They also point out that the Galaxy Xcover 7 might be a rugged version of the Galaxy A55, which carries a very close model number: SM-A556B. The problem is the Galaxy A55 is expected to be introduced next year, so there is no way of knowing what its specs sheet will look like.
The next entry in the Xcover family might or might not be called Galaxy Xcover 7, but we’re certain that the phone goes by the model number SM-G556B. The fine folks at GalaxyClub have just learned that Samsung is readying another Xcover rugged handset, which will carry the said model number.
The Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is a more than decent mid-range phone, so Samsung will have a rather hard time improving on the model while keeping the same price. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this one, so stay tuned for more details about Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone.
