Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Samsung Wallet will soon arrive in Australia, Brazil, and another six new countries

Samsung Apps
Samsung Wallet will soon arrive in Australia, Canada, and another six new countries
Samsung fans in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan will soon be able to leave their physical wallets at home because the Korean company is making Samsung Wallet available in these countries at the end of January. Samsung shared the news in a blog post on its official newsroom page, bringing the total number of supported countries to 29.

"When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible. Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead," said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Wallet is a mobile application that allows people to store and manage various types of digital content, such as IDs, event tickets, membership cards, coupons, and other types of loyalty cards. The app can be used to store and access this information on any Samsung device and can also make payments at some merchants.



Back in October last year, Samsung rolled out the app to another 13 markets, and it seems that this expansion is about to continue into 2023.

Samsung Wallet's list of supported countries:

Australia*, Brazil*, Canada*, Hong Kong*, India*, Malaysia*, Singapore*, Taiwan*, Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, UAE, the U.K., and the U.S.

*from the end of January 2023
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless