Samsung Android Huawei

Samsung UK trolls Huawei and boasts of Google support in latest ad

Joshua Swingle
Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 07, 2020, 6:16 AM
Samsung UK trolls Huawei and boasts of Google support in latest ad
Huawei has been the second largest smartphone manufacturer for some time. It even leaped into first place back in April as the pandemic strangled European and North American markets. 

However, this success is likely only temporary.

Huawei has been having trouble in Europe ever since it lost Google support in May 2019. That has since left millions of customers looking for a new smartphone brand and rivals are now taking advantage.

Samsung UK wants you to trade in the Huawei P30 Pro


In a recent social media ad, Samsung UK boasted of its ongoing support for Google services including Google Maps. It also trolled Huawei in the process and actively encouraged its customers to switch.

The South Korean company is offering a £350 discount to UK customers who trade in the Huawei P30 Pro, which is nearing its second birthday, and switch to the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.



It’s unclear if this particular promotion is working, but demand for Huawei smartphones is certainly dropping in Europe and the latest market data suggests Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are benefitting the most. 

The most recent US government sanctions could further impact Huawei in Europe. After all, the company is surviving on stockpiled components at the moment and hasn’t been receiving new orders since September 15.

