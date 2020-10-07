Samsung UK trolls Huawei and boasts of Google support in latest ad

Switch to a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and get up to £350* off when you trade in your old Huawei.

Purchase from Samsung Shop Online before 08/11/20. £350 trade in value is for Huawei P30 Pro device. T&Cs apply — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) October 5, 2020



The most recent US government sanctions could further impact Huawei in Europe. After all, the company is surviving on stockpiled components at the moment and hasn’t been receiving new orders since September 15.

It’s unclear if this particular promotion is working, but demand for Huawei smartphones is certainly dropping in Europe and the latest market data suggests Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are benefitting the most.