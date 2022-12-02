According to a dispatch from SamMobile , Samsung is working on a way to make using a fingerprint scanner more secure. One improvement that Sammy is reportedly looking into would replace the use of a small scanner to read a single fingerprint with a larger one that could scan multiple fingers at the same time. Dieter May, the CEO of France's ISORG, a company that makes fingerprint sensors for smartphones, recently said in an interview that Samsung could have this technology available soon for its OLED displays.





Samsung has already announced that this technology, known as All-in-One sensing, will be found in its OLED 2.0 next-generation panels. Using three fingerprints simultaneously to verify a smartphone user's identity is 2.5×10^9 (or 2,500,000,000) more secure than using a single fingerprint. The plan is to allow the entire screen to be used to scan the three fingers at one time.





ISORG's May says that he expects Samsung to release OLED 2.0 panels by 2025. The executive said in an interview with OLED-inc that he doesn't expect Apple to get involved in multiple fingerprint scanning since new iPhone models rely on Face ID. As a result, Samsung is not only expected to be the first phone manufacturer to offer multiple-fingerprint scanning, but it is also expected to be the smartphone industry leader in All-in-One sensing.









While the industry does consider the current use of one fingerprint validation to be secure enough to verify payments made in conjunction with a mobile payment platform like Samsung Pay and Google Pay, imagine how much more secure you will feel knowing that AIO sensing is 2.5 billion times more secure.





Yes, you in the back raising his hand. What? The first phone to include a fingerprint sensor? No, it was not the iPhone 5s like you might have thought. Actually, it was the Pantech GI100 from 2004. The first smartphone with a fingerprint scanner? No, it was not the iPhone 5s. It was the Toshiba G500 back in 2007. Okay, how about the first touchscreen smartphone with a fingerprint scanner? That has to be the iPhone 5s, right? WRONG. It was the Motorola ATRIX 4G from 2011.





Apple purchased biometric company AuthenTec for $356 million in 2012. A year later, the iPhone 5s became the first iPhone with Touch ID. And now it appears that Samsung will be the first to offer AIO multiple fingerprint scanning which will significantly increase the security of the data on your phone.

