Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure

Samsung Android
By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
According to a dispatch from SamMobile, Samsung is working on a way to make using a fingerprint scanner more secure. One improvement that Sammy is reportedly looking into would replace the use of a small scanner to read a single fingerprint with a larger one that could scan multiple fingers at the same time. Dieter May, the CEO of France's ISORG, a company that makes fingerprint sensors for smartphones, recently said in an interview that Samsung could have this technology available soon for its OLED displays.

Samsung has already announced that this technology, known as All-in-One sensing, will be found in its OLED 2.0 next-generation panels. Using three fingerprints simultaneously to verify a smartphone user's identity is 2.5×10^9 (or 2,500,000,000) more secure than using a single fingerprint. The plan is to allow the entire screen to be used to scan the three fingers at one time.

ISORG's May says that he expects Samsung to release OLED 2.0 panels by 2025. The executive said in an interview with OLED-inc that he doesn't expect Apple to get involved in multiple fingerprint scanning since new iPhone models rely on Face ID. As a result, Samsung is not only expected to be the first phone manufacturer to offer multiple-fingerprint scanning, but it is also expected to be the smartphone industry leader in All-in-One sensing.


While the industry does consider the current use of one fingerprint validation to be secure enough to verify payments made in conjunction with a mobile payment platform like Samsung Pay and Google Pay, imagine how much more secure you will feel knowing that AIO sensing is 2.5 billion times more secure.

Yes, you in the back raising his hand. What? The first phone to include a fingerprint sensor? No, it was not the iPhone 5s like you might have thought. Actually, it was the Pantech GI100 from 2004. The first smartphone with a fingerprint scanner? No, it was not the iPhone 5s. It was the Toshiba G500 back in 2007. Okay, how about the first touchscreen smartphone with a fingerprint scanner? That has to be the iPhone 5s, right? WRONG. It was the Motorola ATRIX 4G from 2011.

Apple purchased biometric company AuthenTec for $356 million in 2012. A year later, the iPhone 5s became the first iPhone with Touch ID. And now it appears that Samsung will be the first to offer AIO multiple fingerprint scanning which will significantly increase the security of the data on your phone.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
By 2025, Samsung's fingerprint scanner will reportedly be 2.5 billion times more secure
Study reveals the most common reasons why a smartphone needs to be trashed
Study reveals the most common reasons why a smartphone needs to be trashed
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
Oppo's Find N2 Flip will compete with Samsung's foldables worldwide
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition lauches internationally and comes at a $2000 price tag
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition lauches internationally and comes at a $2000 price tag

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless