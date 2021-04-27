Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung How-to

How to pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with your Galaxy phone

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 27, 2021, 9:24 AM
How to pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with your Galaxy phone
Well, well, well, if Samsung's Smart Keyboard Trio 500 isn't just what the power user ordered while on a business trip with their Galaxy phone. We kid, but good things come from unexpected places, and Samsung's new typing tool is one of those.

As if a logical extension of Samsung's DeX mode that can turn your phone into a desktop computer piggybacking on the largest screen in the house, the new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 lets you seamlessly connect to three devices at once (hence the Trio in the naming).

Don't ask us where 500 comes from, but with the flip of a switch you can go from typing on a monitor (or your TV), to answering a text on your phone, or launching a YouTube video on your tablet, all from the (relative) comfort of the Trio keyboard. 

We say relative, as it is not a full-size desktop keyboard, but that allows you to easily slip it into your luggage for trips, and still beats pecking on a tiny phone keyboard. Moreover, the most important part of a keyboard - the actual keys - are almost full-size, too, and the rest is frame-trimming and numpad-cutting to fit it into a mobile footprint.

There are three dedicated keys at the top of the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 that can launch apps of your choosing on each different connected device. Samsung's smart on-the-go Trio 500 keyboard accessory will be released in early May, and will be available in black and white colors to match your phone, tablet, or TV. 

Here's how to pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with your Galaxy phone:

1. Turn the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 power button on.
2. Long-press the Bluetooth key for instant recognition.
3. An alert will pop up on your device’s screen, tap 'connect' at the prompt.
4. Use the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 to type the 6-digit code that displays on the screen of the device you want to connect to.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless