How to pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with your Galaxy phone
As if a logical extension of Samsung's DeX mode that can turn your phone into a desktop computer piggybacking on the largest screen in the house, the new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 lets you seamlessly connect to three devices at once (hence the Trio in the naming).
We say relative, as it is not a full-size desktop keyboard, but that allows you to easily slip it into your luggage for trips, and still beats pecking on a tiny phone keyboard. Moreover, the most important part of a keyboard - the actual keys - are almost full-size, too, and the rest is frame-trimming and numpad-cutting to fit it into a mobile footprint.
Here's how to pair the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 with your Galaxy phone:
1. Turn the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 power button on.
2. Long-press the Bluetooth key for instant recognition.
3. An alert will pop up on your device’s screen, tap 'connect' at the prompt.
4. Use the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 to type the 6-digit code that displays on the screen of the device you want to connect to.