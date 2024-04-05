Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung is getting ready to announce its highest quarterly profit in a year and a half

By
Samsung Android
Samsung is getting ready to announce its highest quarterly profit in a year and a half
While most tech companies would probably kill to be in Samsung's position, the ex-number one smartphone vendor in the world was certainly not pleased with its financial performance in 2023, finishing the year not only behind Apple in global handset sales but also with a worryingly low overall profit score.

But things are starting to look up again for the Korea-based giant, and that's likely due to both slowly recovering Galaxy phone shipments and rapidly rising memory chip prices. We won't know for sure which of the company's divisions generated the biggest financial gains in Q1 2024 until late April, with only a (very encouraging) overall preliminary result made public today.

In short, Samsung expects to make approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won in profit for the January-March timeframe of this year on the back of consolidated sales of around 71 trillion won. That equates to roughly $4.9 billion and $52.5 billion respectively, and what's interesting to note is that profits are up massively from the KRW 0.64 trillion reported back in Q1 2023 while the revenue figure has only jumped from 63.75 trillion won this time last year.

Samsung has clearly found a way (or several) to squeeze a lot more money from roughly the same number of products sold around the world, although the record-setting profit scores of a few years back still look out of reach for the foreseeable future.

In Q3 2021, for instance, the company generated an operating profit of nearly 16 trillion won on sales of around 74 trillion, but there's likely no benefit in dwelling on the past. Not when Samsung is looking at a year-on-year increase of 931 percent (!!!) in Q1 profit, as well as its best such result since Q3 2022

Recommended Stories
Looking ahead to the future, it's hard to know exactly what to expect... until Samsung publishes its full and detailed financial analysis for the latest quarter, although global memory chip demand is predicted to stay steady and Galaxy S24 series sales are still booming worldwide. In short, there are quite a few reasons for the company to expect further growth despite a number of other things that look less promising, like foldable handset shipments.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless