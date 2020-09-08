Samsung's Iris Ring tech is a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 exclusive
Why Iris? Well, a certification by Chicago's Underwriters Laboratories (UL) has granted a "Hole Area Clarity" stamp for no visible color differences in the areas around the hole. Samsung's cutting method is apparently so precise, that the adaptive 120 Hz OLED panels on the Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2, measured a Delta E score below 2 for the display area immediately surrounding the punch hole.
What this Delta E value means, if you are familiar with PhoneArena's display benchmark testing, is that there are no discernible color differences between the main display area, and the circle bordering on the hole, hence the Iris Ring title.
Now, Samsung claims that it put so much effort to make the punch-hole displays color presentation uniform across the board because it is very important on 5G phones but whether it means the streaming of high-def, high dynamic range video made possible with 5G, or something else, remains to be heard. In any case, we can expect more "Iris Ring" phones from Samsung going forward, and the design is apparently here to stay.