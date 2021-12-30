Notification Center

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is driving large amounts of people to switch to Samsung

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
8
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is driving large amounts of people to switch to Samsung
Samsung’s push for foldables has been a decade-old journey. We’ve seen concept videos for years and years, but it was in 2019 that we actually got the first Galaxy Fold. Granted, it was a bumpy launch, but an incredible achievement in tech none the less. The subsequent Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 improved on the formula immensely, making the device a much friendlier and mainstream experience, not just an extravagant gadget for enthusiasts.

But the Fold is not the only foldable Samsung has on offer. The clamshell style Galaxy Z Flip series has carved its own place in the smartphone world. It’s convenient, it’s compact, and it still looks cool and fresh.

It is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G that brought foldables to the masses. It came with no compromises — top-tier Snapdragon 888, beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED screen, stereo speakers, and even water-resistance. All for $999, which is the price that many pay for a conventional flagship phone.

These things combined made the Z Flip 3 a serious contender in 2021. And it seems the gambit paid off for Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is drawing the most new customers for Samsung


Samsung made a blog post to celebrate its strides in the foldable market. In it, it briefly discusses the story of the Fold and Flip series and then mentions something pretty interesting. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the biggest draw for mobile customers to the Samsung brand. According to Sammy’s stats, the Z Flip 3 is responsible for 150% more customers switching from another brand and coming to Samsung than the Galaxy Note 20 series was, and 140% more customers than the Galaxy S21 pried away from competitor devices.

Also worth noting — Samsung sold 4 times more foldable phones in 2021 than it did in 2020, exceeding market analyst predictions.

Samsung has been looking for that “differentiating identity” for years now — it first experimented with the Edge screens, where the device’s glass is curved towards the edges. However, customers quickly became tired of these screens — they are hard to protect with phone cases, they distort the image towards the edges, and they cause ghost touches often. Nowadays, new Samsung phones still have an Edge-like screen, but the curve is much sharper and less intrusive.

It seems that the foldable phones and the strides Samsung has been making may become the actual defining identity for top-tier Samsung phones in the near future. While many manufacturers are breathing down Samsung’s neck — with foldable phones, either released or in development, from Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor, Samsung’s foldables can’t afford to sit easy. However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are the most solid, reliable, and easily-attainable foldable phones we’ve had our hands on thus far.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless