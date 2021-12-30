The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is driving large amounts of people to switch to Samsung





But the Fold is not the only foldable Samsung has on offer. The clamshell style Galaxy Z Flip series has carved its own place in the smartphone world. It’s convenient, it’s compact, and it still looks cool and fresh.





It is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G that brought foldables to the masses. It came with no compromises — top-tier Snapdragon 888, beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED screen, stereo speakers, and even water-resistance. All for $999, which is the price that many pay for a conventional flagship phone.





These things combined made the Z Flip 3 a serious contender in 2021. And it seems the gambit paid off for Samsung.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is drawing the most new customers for Samsung









Also worth noting — Samsung sold 4 times more foldable phones in 2021 than it did in 2020, exceeding market analyst predictions.





Samsung has been looking for that “differentiating identity” for years now — it first experimented with the Edge screens, where the device’s glass is curved towards the edges. However, customers quickly became tired of these screens — they are hard to protect with phone cases, they distort the image towards the edges, and they cause ghost touches often. Nowadays, new Samsung phones still have an Edge-like screen, but the curve is much sharper and less intrusive.





It seems that the foldable phones and the strides Samsung has been making may become the actual defining identity for top-tier Samsung phones in the near future. While many manufacturers are breathing down Samsung’s neck — with foldable phones, either released or in development, from Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor, Samsung’s foldables can’t afford to sit easy. However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are the most solid, reliable, and easily-attainable foldable phones we’ve had our hands on thus far. It seems that the foldable phones and the strides Samsung has been making may become the actual defining identity for top-tier Samsung phones in the near future. While many manufacturers are breathing down Samsung’s neck — with foldable phones, either released or in development, from Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor, Samsung’s foldables can’t afford to sit easy. However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are the most solid, reliable, and easily-attainable foldable phones we’ve had our hands on thus far.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up