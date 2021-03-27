Samsung's generously specced Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets are massively discounted right now

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 27, 2021, 11:18 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which was unveiled in September last year, is on sale at an unbelievable price. 

The 128GB base variant, which has a sticker price of $649.99, is on sale on Amazon for just $529.99, which means you get to save $120.



The tablet packs top-notch specs: an 11-inch edge-to-edge LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, a dual-camera array with a 13MP standard sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide unit and LED flash, an 8MP front camera, and an 8,000mAh battery. The device features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and AKG tuning.

Measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches and weighing 1.1 pounds, the slate is quite thin and light. For security, you get a power button-integrated fingerprint reader and facial recognition tech. On the connectivity side, the Tab S7 offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. 

The device comes with the S Pen stylus and also supports Samsung's Dex mode. 

Android's Apple iPad Pro challenger is also on sale


If you want better display specs and longer battery life, you can instead opt for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which has also been discounted.

The device has largely the same core specs as the standard model, but it boasts a 12.4-inch OLED panel with an embedded fingerprint scanner and a 10,090mAh cell. It's a hair bulkier than the S7. 

The entry level model, which usually goes for $849.99, is now down to $661.88.



Nab yours while discounts last.

