Samsung rolls out new user interface and dark mode to its store app

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 17, 2019, 3:47 AM
If you're using a Samsung smartphone as your daily driver, you should notice a change in design for Galaxy Store, the marketplace that lets you access apps and games that might not be available via the Google Play Store (including Fortnite). 

Samsung's Galaxy Store app is getting a redux to come in line with the Android 10 design language, and the first important change you'll notice is the new user interface. SamMobile reports Galaxy Store v4.5.10.5 features a revamped One UI, which includes a hamburger-style menu with various tabs. If you've been using the app often, you'll notice slight visual changes here and there that give the app a more sleek feeling.

Also included in the update is the long-overdue dark mode, which will now follow the general settings of your phone in Android 10. One or both of these new features have been added to many of Samsung's apps in the last several months, so it's no surprise that they're finally coming to the Galaxy Store app. 

Keep in mind that the update is slowly making its way to Samsung smartphones across the world, but since this is a staged roll-out, it may take weeks to arrive in all countries, so be patient if it's not yet available for you.

