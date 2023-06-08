Amazon UK offers big discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy M33 and M13
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung sells millions of devices across all countries and all price ranges. While some consumers won’t settle for anything less than state-of-the-art flagships, many are still buying smartphones on a budget. That’s where these latest Amazon UK deals come in handy, specifically for British bargain hunters seeking a Samsung device.
With a £50 discount (Amazon-exclusive) from its regular price, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has everything you might want. With Android 12 and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the user experience is about as good as it gets for that price range. The M33 5G also has 128 GB storage. Let’s also not overlook the battery, for it’s arguably the most impressive feature of this mid-range smartphone. Samsung has picked a 5,000mAh battery with a handy 25W fast charging.
Coming at an even more modest price, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another deal you shouldn’t miss on Amazon UK. The device sports soft rounded edges. It works with 4G technology, which might not be the newest thing out there, but it’s still widely used. Plus, the 6.6-inch FHD+ display will make everyday content look sharp and smooth. In contrast, most devices of that price range use a humbler HD+ display.
4GB RAM, an Octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery make the M13 all the more enticing, especially with such an appealing price tag. The device has three cameras, designed in a minimalistic camera configuration. There’s a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 50MP main camera. Sure, your photos won’t really be the best out there. But who cares; the M13 is a bargain right now!
British consumers can now get their hands on a decent Samsung M33 or M13 at irresistible prices. In case you missed it, Amazon UK launched great deals on both devices.
With a £50 discount (Amazon-exclusive) from its regular price, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has everything you might want. With Android 12 and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the user experience is about as good as it gets for that price range. The M33 5G also has 128 GB storage. Let’s also not overlook the battery, for it’s arguably the most impressive feature of this mid-range smartphone. Samsung has picked a 5,000mAh battery with a handy 25W fast charging.
Taking into account the £50 discount at Amazon UK, however, British bargain hunters might just as well ditch the search for the ultimate camera phone and pick this one instead. The choice should be worth it.
Coming at an even more modest price, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another deal you shouldn’t miss on Amazon UK. The device sports soft rounded edges. It works with 4G technology, which might not be the newest thing out there, but it’s still widely used. Plus, the 6.6-inch FHD+ display will make everyday content look sharp and smooth. In contrast, most devices of that price range use a humbler HD+ display.
4GB RAM, an Octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery make the M13 all the more enticing, especially with such an appealing price tag. The device has three cameras, designed in a minimalistic camera configuration. There’s a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 50MP main camera. Sure, your photos won’t really be the best out there. But who cares; the M13 is a bargain right now!
Things that are NOT allowed: