Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung

Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2
Samsung’s next smart speaker is closing the official announcement stage. Back in November, we reported that the Korean company is working on a successor to the Galaxy Home Mini, and a couple of days ago Max Jambor (who has a reputable record with Samsung leaks) tweeted that the Home Mini 2 “isn't too far away anymore.”

Jambor can add another point to his track record, as the next-generation smart speaker was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website by our colleagues at MySmartPrice. According to the listing, the Home Mini 2 sports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and it’s model number is SM-V320.


Unfortunately, Bluetooth certification listings can only reveal so much, and we don’t know anything about the Home Mini 2 specs at this point. Another subsequent tweet from Jambor stated that the production of the device has started.

We should expect an announcement during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 8th at the earliest, as Bluetooth certification often appears right before the official reveal of the gadget in question.

Samsung has only two smart speaker models under its belt - the original Galaxy Home, and a “Mini” version but both models didn’t make it to the US, and were sold in various bundles mainly in South Korea. It remains to be seen whether this new Bixby-equipped smart speaker model will be a match for Google Nest and Amazon Echo devices.

You may also find interesting:
The best smart speakers

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
-48%
Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022
Samsung Unpacked 2022 invitation leak pegs the Galaxy S22 event date and start time
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Unpacked 2022 invitation leak pegs the Galaxy S22 event date and start time
Apple to use Chinese BOE displays in flagship iPhone 15 models
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Apple to use Chinese BOE displays in flagship iPhone 15 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless