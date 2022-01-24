Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2

Samsung’s next smart speaker is closing the official announcement stage. Back in November, we reported that the Korean company is working on a successor to the Galaxy Home Mini
, and a couple of days ago Max Jambor (who has a reputable record with Samsung
leaks) tweeted that the Home Mini 2 “isn't too far away anymore.”
Jambor can add another point to his track record, as the next-generation smart speaker was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website
by our colleagues at MySmartPrice
. According to the listing, the Home Mini 2 sports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and it’s model number is SM-V320.
Unfortunately, Bluetooth certification listings can only reveal so much, and we don’t know anything about the Home Mini 2 specs at this point. Another subsequent tweet from Jambor stated that the production of the device has started.
We should expect an announcement during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event
on February 8th at the earliest, as Bluetooth certification often appears right before the official reveal of the gadget in question.
Samsung has only two smart speaker models under its belt - the original Galaxy Home, and a “Mini” version but both models didn’t make it to the US, and were sold in various bundles mainly in South Korea. It remains to be seen whether this new Bixby-equipped smart speaker model will be a match for Google Nest and Amazon Echo devices.You may also find interesting:The best smart speakers