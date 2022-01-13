Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 coming soon, according to leaker

Back in November last year, we reported that Samsung was working on a successor to the not-very-well-known Galaxy Home Mini
smart speaker. Even though we were expecting a reveal during the MWC 2021 last year, the event came and went with no official Home Mini 2 announcement.
Now, thanks to Max Jambor (who has a reputable record with smartphone leaks), we have new information about Samsung’s new smart speaker and its potential release date. Jambor posted on Twitter
that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 “isn't too far away anymore”
, and also shared the model number of the device - (SM-V320)
.
Samsung smart speakers
The original Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker
Samsung was late to the party with its smart speaker models, the Korean company launched only two of those - the original Galaxy Home, and a compact version aptly called the Galaxy Home Mini.
If you haven’t heard about any of that, that’s because these devices never went on sale in the U.S. Some of the Galaxy Home speakers, which by the way were powered by Samsung’s Bixby assistant, made their way to South Korea as a promotional bundle when the Galaxy S20 series launched but that was about it.
However, it turns out that Samsung
isn’t giving up on the idea of making its own smart speaker rival your regular Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo offerings.
Max Jambor doesn’t give any details about a possible announcement date but we could get more information on the upcoming Galaxy S22 event on February 8th.
