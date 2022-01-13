Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 coming soon, according to leaker

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 coming soon, according to leaker
Back in November last year, we reported that Samsung was working on a successor to the not-very-well-known Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker. Even though we were expecting a reveal during the MWC 2021 last year, the event came and went with no official Home Mini 2 announcement.

Now, thanks to Max Jambor (who has a reputable record with smartphone leaks), we have new information about Samsung’s new smart speaker and its potential release date. Jambor posted on Twitter that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 “isn't too far away anymore”, and also shared the model number of the device - (SM-V320).

Samsung smart speakers


Samsung was late to the party with its smart speaker models, the Korean company launched only two of those - the original Galaxy Home, and a compact version aptly called the Galaxy Home Mini.

If you haven’t heard about any of that, that’s because these devices never went on sale in the U.S. Some of the Galaxy Home speakers, which by the way were powered by Samsung’s Bixby assistant, made their way to South Korea as a promotional bundle when the Galaxy S20 series launched but that was about it.

However, it turns out that Samsung isn’t giving up on the idea of making its own smart speaker rival your regular Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo offerings.

Max Jambor doesn’t give any details about a possible announcement date but we could get more information on the upcoming Galaxy S22 event on February 8th.

You may also find interesting:
The best smart speakers

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 13 leak showcases four new and colorful dynamic theme styles
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Android 13 leak showcases four new and colorful dynamic theme styles
Apple to change App Store prices in some regions
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple to change App Store prices in some regions
Google Meet makes Live translated captions available for eligible Google Workspace editions
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google Meet makes Live translated captions available for eligible Google Workspace editions
The iOS 15.3 update release will fix iCloud Private Relay warnings on T-Mobile plans
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iOS 15.3 update release will fix iCloud Private Relay warnings on T-Mobile plans
Hot new leaks point to Moto G Stylus (2022) variant with 5G and Android 12
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Hot new leaks point to Moto G Stylus (2022) variant with 5G and Android 12
Redmi Note 11S teased in quirky Tweet
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Redmi Note 11S teased in quirky Tweet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless