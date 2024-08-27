Samsung Galaxy F05 official-looking renders leak ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy F05 | Image credits: 91mobilesSamsung’s next Galaxy F series phone is just around the corner. The budget-friendly lineup that’s become very popular in India is about to get another member, the Galaxy F05.
Official-looking renders of the Galaxy F05 have just been leaked by 91mobiles, so it’s safe to assume Samsung will be announcing the phone very soon. The most obvious change is the vegan leather back, which is a huge upgrade over the plastic back panel of the Galaxy F04.
Also, the phone seems to feature an Infinity-U display rather than the big, traditional notch that the Galaxy F04 comes with. As far as the camera goes, it appears that nothing has changed. Both the positioning and the number of cameras (two) remain the same, but we suspect Samsung has upgraded the sensors on the Galaxy F05.
Samsung Galaxy F05 | Images credits: 91mobiles
Sadly, the pictures leaked don’t come with details about specs attached, so your guess is as good as ours. In any case, if Samsung plans to offer an upgrade to those already owning a Galaxy F04, it should include better specs than the ones listed below:
- Display: 6.5-inch PLS display, HD+ resolution
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35
- Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Camera: 13MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh (15W wired charging support)
Rumor has it that Samsung will launch the Galaxy F05 alongside another budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy M05. More information about their specs is likely to leak in the coming days, so stick around for more on this one.
