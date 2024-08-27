Samsung Galaxy F05 official-looking renders leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy F05 | Image credits: 91mobiles

Display: 6.5-inch PLS display, HD+ resolution

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front camera: 5MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh (15W wired charging support)

Sadly, the pictures leaked don’t come with details about specs attached, so your guess is as good as ours. In any case, if Samsung plans to offer an upgrade to those already owning a Galaxy F04, it should include better specs than the ones listed below:Rumor has it that Samsung will launch the Galaxy F05 alongside another budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy M05. More information about their specs is likely to leak in the coming days, so stick around for more on this one.