Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier

New info about Samsung’s best Galaxy A phone has just leaked, even though it’s not expected to arrive until 2026.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
Samsung’s Galaxy A series outperforms the company’s Galaxy S series by a lot every year. Although a big chunk of the South Korean giant’s profits is based on the sale of its flagships, the actual number of Galaxy A units sold is bigger than Galaxy S units.

It makes perfect sense since the Galaxy A series phones are cheaper, and the offering is much larger. The price range is also wider, which means the Galaxy A series caters to more categories of customers than Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship series.

Samsung typically introduces new Galaxy A series phones in the first quarter of the year, but we don’t get any details about the devices until later into the year. This time around it appears that the folks at GalaxyClub have been able to obtain the first details about a phone that’s supposed to be launched on the market in March 2026, the Galaxy A57.

According to sources familiar with Samsung’s plans, the Galaxy A57 will bring several upgrades over the current Galaxy A56. One of the upgrades is a better processor, an in-house developed Exynos 1680 chipset.

The Galaxy A56 is one of Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy A series phones | Image credit: PhoneArena

Sadly, the performance of the Exynos 1680 remains a mystery since Samsung hasn’t even announced this particular chipset. Even so, we expect performance to increase, even if marginally. We’ll probably have the first benchmarks of the Exynos 1680 closer to the chipset’s launch.

Probably not as interesting is the fact that the chipset is known internally as Terra. Also, Exynos 1680 is supposedly using an XClipse 550 GPU (graphics processing unit), which is based on AMD’s architecture. In comparison, the Exynos 1580 chipset, which powers the Galaxy A56, uses an XClipse 560 GPU.

But, as mentioned earlier, these details don’t say anything about performance, they just imply that we should expect some improvements when it comes to performance.

Since the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A55 have been introduced in March, it’s probably safe to say that the Galaxy A57 will also be announced in March 2026. That means that we have quite a few months to complete all the missing pieces of the puzzle and unravel all the upgrades the Galaxy A57 plans to bring over the Galaxy A56.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Even a successful manager of a T-Mobile TPR store has no job security
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Unleash the bass: JBL Boombox 3 gets a massive Memorial Day discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
Surprise Memorial Day deal slashes supreme $175 off Samsung's Galaxy S25 price
Surprise Memorial Day deal slashes supreme $175 off Samsung's Galaxy S25 price
Hurry up and get the Lenovo Tab Plus at an unbeatable price before this flash sale expires!
Hurry up and get the Lenovo Tab Plus at an unbeatable price before this flash sale expires!
Flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones plunge in price for Memorial Day
Flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones plunge in price for Memorial Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless