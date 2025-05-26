First details about one of Samsung's upcoming mid-tier phones drop one year earlier
New info about Samsung’s best Galaxy A phone has just leaked, even though it’s not expected to arrive until 2026.
Samsung typically introduces new Galaxy A series phones in the first quarter of the year, but we don’t get any details about the devices until later into the year. This time around it appears that the folks at GalaxyClub have been able to obtain the first details about a phone that’s supposed to be launched on the market in March 2026, the Galaxy A57.
According to sources familiar with Samsung’s plans, the Galaxy A57 will bring several upgrades over the current Galaxy A56. One of the upgrades is a better processor, an in-house developed Exynos 1680 chipset.
The Galaxy A56 is one of Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy A series phones | Image credit: PhoneArena
Sadly, the performance of the Exynos 1680 remains a mystery since Samsung hasn’t even announced this particular chipset. Even so, we expect performance to increase, even if marginally. We’ll probably have the first benchmarks of the Exynos 1680 closer to the chipset’s launch.
Probably not as interesting is the fact that the chipset is known internally as Terra. Also, Exynos 1680 is supposedly using an XClipse 550 GPU (graphics processing unit), which is based on AMD’s architecture. In comparison, the Exynos 1580 chipset, which powers the Galaxy A56, uses an XClipse 560 GPU.
But, as mentioned earlier, these details don’t say anything about performance, they just imply that we should expect some improvements when it comes to performance.
Since the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A55 have been introduced in March, it’s probably safe to say that the Galaxy A57 will also be announced in March 2026. That means that we have quite a few months to complete all the missing pieces of the puzzle and unravel all the upgrades the Galaxy A57 plans to bring over the Galaxy A56.
