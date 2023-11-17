Amazon cuts the price of the Galaxy A54, Samsung's latest mid-ranger, for Black Friday; save on one while you can

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB, Unlocked): Now $125 OFF on Amazon! Get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 with 128GB of storage from Amazon and save $125 through this sweet Black Friday deal. The phone takes beautiful photos and has great battery life, and it's now an even bigger bargain than usual. $125 off (28%) $324 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon

Equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset, the Galaxy A54 packs a pretty decent amount of horsepower. It can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos with ease. However, during our time with the device, we noticed some stutters. Now, Samsung may have fixed this issue, but it's still an important thing to keep in mind.A key selling point of the Galaxy A54 is that it takes lovely photos for a phone in the mid-range segment. Furthermore, Its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps. This is also impressive for a pocket-friendly handset.In terms of battery life, the Galaxy A54 packs a big 5,000mAh power cell, capable of lasting you a whole day or day and a half on a single charger with moderate usage.As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a pretty decent phone. Furthermore, it's currently an even better bargain with Amazon's awesome $125 discount for Black Friday. So, chop-chop! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Galaxy A54 at a heavily reduced price while you still can.