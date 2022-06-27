Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Despite the fact that it has a huge stock of unsold phones, Samsung continues to launch new devices to remain relevant on a very competitive market that’s been in decline for a few quarters now. One of the phones Samsung plans to introduce very soon, the Galaxy A23 5G, has been tipped to arrive in the US after it was originally slated for a European launch.
Another small upgrade over the Galaxy A23 4G is the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as opposed to the 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor packed inside the regular model. To recap, the Galaxy A23 4G comes with a quad camera the consists of 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors.
What’s really interesting about the listing is the model number, SM-A236U, which is typically reserved for US-centric phones. Apart from that, nothing else has been revealed about the Galaxy A23 5G, but if the rest of its specs are similar to the 4G model, it should also sport a large 6.5-6.6 inch display and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. No word on the price yet, but this isn't going to be cheaper than the Galaxy A13 5G, which sells in the US for $250.
It’s a cheap phone that mirrors the Galaxy A23 4G specs-wise, but with a few exceptions given the 5G moniker. For example, unlike the 4G model that packs a Snapdragon 680 processor, the 5G version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 695 5G CPU, a chipset that’s typically meant for mid-range phones rather than the cheapest ones.
Spotted recently at Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy A23 5G runs just 4GB RAM, which is probably the cheapest variant. Just like the 4G model, this one is likely to be available in multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 6/64GB, 6/128, and 8/128GB RAM.
