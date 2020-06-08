T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals Cricket

New Samsung flash sale: Save big on the Galaxy S10 512 GB

by Florin Troaca
Jun 08, 2020, 1:52 PM
Samsung Mobile USA just kicked off a flash sale that allows you to buy an unlocked Galaxy S10 smartphone with 512 GB of storage space for the regular price of a 128 GB model.   

For a very limited time, Samsung's Galaxy S10 512 GB costs $749.99 instead of $999.99, so you can save $250 on it. This deal is valid regardless of the S10 color variant you want to get: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, or Flamingo Pink. However, carrier versions of the phone are excluded.

This offer will end on June 9, 1 AM EDT - in a bit over 10 hours from the publishing of this article. A less exciting deal that expires at the same time involves the Galaxy S20+ 5G - you can save $500 on this handset with eligible trade in and get $50 instant credit for accessories.

See this Samsung Flash Sale HERE


In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy S10+ are not included in Samsung's latest flash sale. Furthermore, there are no price cuts involving the Galaxy S10 128 GB, so it doesn't make sense to buy this model right now (since you can get the 512 GB version for exactly the same amount of money).  


As you may know, the Galaxy S10 is now over 1 year old and, unlike the S20 series, it does not feature 5G connectivity. Nevertheless, the S10 remains a powerful and attractive device, so there should be plenty of customers interested in purchasing its 512 GB variant for $250 off.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
$487 Samsung Galaxy S10 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

