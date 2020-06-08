New Samsung flash sale: Save big on the Galaxy S10 512 GB

Samsung Mobile USA just kicked off a flash sale that allows you to buy an unlocked Galaxy S10 smartphone with 512 GB of storage space for the regular price of a 128 GB model.





For a very limited time, Samsung's Galaxy S10 512 GB costs $749.99 instead of $999.99, so you can save $250 on it. This deal is valid regardless of the S10 color variant you want to get: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, or Flamingo Pink. However, carrier versions of the phone are excluded.





This offer will end on June 9, 1 AM EDT - in a bit over 10 hours from the publishing of this article. A less exciting deal that expires at the same time involves the Galaxy S20 + 5G - you can save $500 on this handset with eligible trade in and get $50 instant credit for accessories.

















As you may know, the Galaxy S10 is now over 1 year old and, unlike the S20 series, it does not feature 5G connectivity. Nevertheless, the S10 remains a powerful and attractive device, so there should be plenty of customers interested in purchasing its 512 GB variant for $250 off.



