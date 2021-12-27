Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery

Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery0
Now the folks over at NashvilleChatter spotted the sequel to the Galaxy M32 and the biggest upgrades seem to be 5G support and a brand-new chipset. Based on the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M33 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset, the same CPU that powers the Galaxy A53 5G.
More importantly, the Galaxy M33 5G will ship with Android 12 right out of the box, according to the Geekbench listing. There’s no telling when exactly the M33 5G will be released, but since the previous model was launch in June 2021, it’s unlikely that this one will be introduced in Q1 2022.