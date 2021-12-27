Notification Center

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy M32 sequel tipped to pack 5G support, huge battery
The Galaxy M32 has been popular enough in India to warrant a sequel, so Samsung fans are getting one, at least according to the latest reports. Although the Galaxy M32 is available globally, the Indian version benefits from a larger battery.

Now the folks over at NashvilleChatter spotted the sequel to the Galaxy M32 and the biggest upgrades seem to be 5G support and a brand-new chipset. Based on the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M33 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset, the same CPU that powers the Galaxy A53 5G.

The same listing points to 6GB RAM, but that’s not really an upgrade over the M32 model. Since the phone has already been certified by SafetyKorea, we also know that the Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Once again, this isn’t really an upgrade because the Indian version of M32 packs a similar battery.

More importantly, the Galaxy M33 5G will ship with Android 12 right out of the box, according to the Geekbench listing. There’s no telling when exactly the M33 5G will be released, but since the previous model was launch in June 2021, it’s unlikely that this one will be introduced in Q1 2022.

