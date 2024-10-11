All out attack: Samsung is making a documentary with former “Apple Geniuses”

Recommended Stories

In case you’re unaware, an Apple Genius is a customer support representative who is much more knowledgeable about Apple products. Some Apple stores come with a Genius Bar where you can get hands-on diagnostics and repair services from aforementioned Geniuses. Ordinary customer support also often redirects you to an Apple Genius when a problem is too complex.Though Samsung hasn’t provided much information yet we can reasonably assume that the documentary aims to “expose” certain elements of Apple’s inner workings. It is by far the most successful ad this particular Samsung account has made on Reddit. As expected, the reaction to this teaser trailer was very divided.While some Samsung users joked about reaching for the popcorn, others said this made them want to switch to Pixel or iPhone. Former Android users said this is why they had left in the first place, and others yet called out Samsung for its own problems. A separate Reddit post had people talking about whether Samsung should invest this marketing budget into its engineering instead.The teaser did its job, though, and my curiosity has been piqued. Let’s see what Samsung’s managed to dig up on Apple.