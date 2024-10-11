See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
All out attack: Samsung is making a documentary with former “Apple Geniuses”

Samsung Apple
Samsung "Former Apple Genius" teaser
Samsung’s recent advertisements have shown a trend of going after Apple directly, even though it should really focus on its Chinese competitors. Now it looks like the company is working on a documentary or film of some sort where it will interview former Apple employees, specifically Apple Geniuses.

“They thought they had the answers, now they only have questions,” reads the tag line. The teaser shows a “former Apple Genius” getting ready to be interviewed in an ominous room. Samsung’s marketing account on Reddit assures the commenters that this is something they won’t want to miss.

This is far from the first time Samsung has attacked Apple directly via Reddit advertising. Just a few days ago I kept coming across an ad that asked “can your Apple do this” while using a picture of an apple instead of the name. This documentary, however, seems to be a much more personal ordeal.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung has just released the Galaxy S24 FE as rumors about the S25 lineup make headlines. | Video credit — Samsung

In case you’re unaware, an Apple Genius is a customer support representative who is much more knowledgeable about Apple products. Some Apple stores come with a Genius Bar where you can get hands-on diagnostics and repair services from aforementioned Geniuses. Ordinary customer support also often redirects you to an Apple Genius when a problem is too complex.

Though Samsung hasn’t provided much information yet we can reasonably assume that the documentary aims to “expose” certain elements of Apple’s inner workings. It is by far the most successful ad this particular Samsung account has made on Reddit. As expected, the reaction to this teaser trailer was very divided.

While some Samsung users joked about reaching for the popcorn, others said this made them want to switch to Pixel or iPhone. Former Android users said this is why they had left in the first place, and others yet called out Samsung for its own problems. A separate Reddit post had people talking about whether Samsung should invest this marketing budget into its engineering instead.

The teaser did its job, though, and my curiosity has been piqued. Let’s see what Samsung’s managed to dig up on Apple.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

