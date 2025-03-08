Samsung wants to cozy up to Trump for the next four years









A head of public affairs who is on good terms with the current administration will be a massive boon to Samsung. Tim Cook will undoubtedly tell Trump that slapping tariffs on Apple will give foreign companies like Samsung an advantage. Samsung needs to get through these political landmines very carefully if it doesn’t want to lose a significant chunk of the American market share.



The smartphone industry is a complex system of dozens of systems working in harmony across the globe. Current actions have not only threatened but already disrupted these systems and companies are now shifting manufacturing to the U.S. to compensate.



Tariffs may eventually end up achieving Trump’s desired result but the period in between will be painful for companies like Samsung. It and other foreign companies will have to pull every trick in the book to make sure that they don’t face unfathomable losses in the coming years.