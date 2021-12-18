Safari 15.2 will be more colorful on iPhones, iPads

The latest version of Apple 's in-house browser, Safari, has received a new update along with iOS version 15.2 this Monday.





MacWorld The main appeal of Safari 15.2 is the new and improved color format it brings to images displayed in the browser. Asfirst reported, up until this point, only the sRGB color space was supported to appear in the Safari browser—which has been in use since the initial introduction of the Safari web browser to Mac in 2013.





Although sRGB is highly optimized for web usage, and contains a huge portion of the total color space, there are other color spaces out there that are even bigger—such as AdobeRGB and DCI-P3. Safari 15.2 brings just this color space—P3—to iPhone, iPad, and Mac native browser displays in order to present brighter and more vivid images to users than were possible before.





Web developers who wish to offer a more visually engaging experience to users will be able to upload images in the P3 color space without having to convert or downgrade the full experience they've captured or created.









Apart from improving the visual aspect of the browser, Safari 15.2 also patches up six significant vulnerabilities in Webkit—the browser engine created by Apple that's used by all iOS browsers, as well as Playstation consoles and other devices. That's why it is important that users download the Safari update to their iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as it's available, and keep their browsing experience as safe as possible.





Apart from that, as Apple's latest release notes state, Safari will increase the system memory allowed to the browser to 4GB. This will be a significant improvement to users' engagement with highly complex web pages which function almost like programs, and can hog an unearthly amount of memory, risking a device crash or freezing other processes.





Safari 15.2 for iPhone comes bundled together with Apple's iOS 15.2, just as for Mac computers, the browser update comes in the package containing the latest macOS Monterey 12.1 version. Users of the older MacOS versions Catalina or Big Sur, on the other hand, will have Safari 15.2 available as independent downloads, that can be downloaded apart from the main OS.