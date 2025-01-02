Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Qualcomm
The iconic TSMC silicon wafer logo is seen against abackdrop of silicon wafers.
With Samsung Foundry working diligently to correct the problems it has suffered with low yields for years, a report published today says that the world's leading foundry, TSMC, is about to lose some 2nm business to Samsung. This would be something of a payback for Samsung Foundry which lost a huge chunk of change when its poor yields led Qualcomm to shift Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 production to TSMC. Qualcomm continues to use TSMC to build its flagship Snapdragon 8 application processors.

A foundry's yield is the percentage of usable chips that are diced from a silicon wafer. Typically, a 70% yield is good enough for mass production. In 2nm test runs, TSMC has had a 60% yield. Still, the rumor mill says that Nvidia and Qualcomm are considering switching to Samsung Foundry from TSMC. High costs and limited capacity are two reasons given for this possible move.

TSMC is supposedly hiking prices for advanced chips by 5% to 10% this year. In addition, the foundry is supposedly raising the cost of silicon wafers for 2nm by 50% to $30,000. These higher prices could lead some TSMC clients to switch to Samsung Foundry. On the other hand, using a foundry with low yields like means that it will take more silicon wafers to build the number of chips needed and that could also jack up the cost to Samsung foundry clients significantly. 

More likely, TSMC's limited 2nm capacity could be the biggest issue as its largest client, Apple, has reportedly reserved most of TSMC's initial 2nm capacity. TSMC, which had a leading 64.9% share in the global semiconductor foundry market as of 2024's third quarter, plans on increasing its 2nm capacity sharply in 2026. The contract foundry, which builds chips for fabless semiconductor designers, plans to increase its 2nm capacity from 10,000 wafers during trial production to 80,000 wafers per month in 2026.

Samsung Foundry could be facing its last shot to remain a viable business for Samsung. | Image credit-Samsung Foundry - Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC
Samsung Foundry could be facing its last shot to remain a viable business for Samsung. | Image credit-Samsung Foundry

Despite earlier rumors suggesting that Apple would use TSMC's 2nm node for the A19 and A19 Pro chipsets that will power next year's iPhone 17 line, it now seems that the A19 and A19 Pro will be produced using TSMC's third-generation 3nm node (N3P). Higher costs might have convinced Apple to wait for the A20 and A20 Pro before utilizing TSMC's 2nm process node. The A20 and A20 Pro will be powering the iPhone 18 series in 2026.

South Korea's Chosun Daily says that attracting new 2nm business might be Samsung Foundry's last chance to continue operations. The foundry is running multi-billion dollar losses, is way behind TSMC in market share, and Samsung might be looking to stem the ocean-sized flow of red ink.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Latest News

Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60
Samsung brings its Galaxy Fit 3 to the US: a feature-packed fitness tracker for $60
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series sales total sets a pretty high bar for the Galaxy S25 family
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series sales total sets a pretty high bar for the Galaxy S25 family
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless