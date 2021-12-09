Roku and Google finally resolve YouTube dispute: a new deal is struck

Roku and Google finally resolve YouTube dispute: a new deal is struck0
The situation came to light back in October when a blog post from Roku revealed to users what was going on behind the curtains. Roku accused Google of anti-competitive demands, and Google was not willing to back down on its demands. As a response to this stalemate, however, the search giant announced it would no longer place its apps on future Roku devices after December 9th.
In an email to The Verge, a Roku spokesperson said that “this agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.” He also described the new deal as a multi-year one, which will allow YouTube and YouTube TV to continue living on the streaming platform.
So, another court game between big companies ends after a long and somewhat comical prolonged period. Hopefully, when this new contract comes to its end, things will go a bit smoother, and users of both service providers don’t have to suffer any avoidable consequences.