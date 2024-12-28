Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
A recent study published in the journal "Environmental Science & Technology Letters" has found that many popular smartwatch bands contain high levels of toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. These chemicals are used in many products, from cookware to clothing, because they make things non-stick or water-resistant. The problem is, they don't break down in the environment and can build up in our bodies over time. This can lead to some pretty serious health problems like cancer, immune system issues, and even developmental problems in kids.
The researchers were surprised by just how much PFHxA they found in the bands, because the number was much higher than what's usually found in other products. A quick look at official specs reveal that the Apple Sport bands, Galaxy Watch Rugged Sport bands, Galaxy Watch Sport T-Buckle bands, and Pixel Watch Active bands are all made from this material. However, it looks like Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine bands, Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform bands, and Galaxy Watch7 Sport band sare made with HNBR (Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber), which is not the same as a fluoroelastomer.
The fact that these chemicals are in something as common as a smartwatch band is definitely worrying. It makes you wonder what other things we use have PFAS in them and how we can avoid them.
The study looked at smartwatch bands made of a material called fluoroelastomer, which is often used because it's durable and water-resistant. Researchers tested bands from different brands and at different prices, and they found that most of them had high levels of a PFAS chemical called perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA). This chemical can be absorbed through your skin, and it's even worse if you're sweating while wearing the band because it can get into your pores. These are the band brands that were tested:
- Apple
- Apple/Nike
- CASETiFY
- Fitbit
- KingofKings
- Modal
- Samsung
- Tighesen
- Vanjua
This is a big concern because so many people use smartwatches and not be aware of the potential risks. So, what can you do? The researchers suggest choosing watch bands made from something other than fluoroelastomer. A lot of brands list the materials used on their websites, so you can check before you buy by watching out for terms like "Viton" or "FKM," which are synonymous with fluoroelastomer. Of course, choosing one can be tricky because these types of bands are often the number one choice for people who want something water-resistant and durable.
