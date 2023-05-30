Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi may be a Xiaomi sub-brand, but its phones don’t offer a sub-par performance at all. In fact, Redmi makes some of the best budget phones out there and its latest series of Note 12 flagships certainly confirms that.
The Note 12 family is quite large as is. Besides the base Note 12 model, you can choose from the Note 12 S, Note 12 Pro and even a Note 12 Pro+! And in typical Xiaomi naming convention fashion, the next member of the family is going to be called Note 12T Pro.
You and I both know what is required: a complete list of all the specs! So let’s have at it:
Well now, this is interesting. So this phone ditches the 200MP sensor of the Note 12 Pro Plus in favor of a 64MP sensor, which is still a slight upgrade over the 50MP we saw on the Note 12 Pro.
The elephant in the room: the Dimensity chip means no Snapdragon. But how do they measure up? In terms of raw power, it looks like the Dimensity CPU is on the same level as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and slightly less powerful than the 8 Gen 2. So that’s promising!
So, what about pricing? Here’s what we gathered from a report by MySmartPrice:
Now, we’re certain that these prices aren’t final and please keep in mind that these examples are direct conversions from CNY, so they aren’t very accurate. We’ll have to wait until the global release of the Note 12T Pro in order to find out what the actual prices of the available variants will be.
The smartphone has already launched in China and by the looks of things it is aiming to offer even more oomph than the Note 12 Pro+. Right now it is on offer with a total of four storage configurations and unlike its siblings, it comes with Android 13 out of the box.
This is the Redmi Note 12 Pro and it looks pretty similar to the upcoming 12T Pro in terms of design. | Image credit - PhoneArena
- A 6.6” LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution
- Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra
- 8GB to 12GB of RAM, depending on the configuration
- Up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but you can go as low as 128GB too
- A triple camera array with:
○ 64MP main
○ 8MP ultra-wide
○ 2MP macro
- A 16MP selfie snapper
- 5080mAH of battery with 67W charging
- Android 13 out of the box with MIUI 14 on top
- NFC, fingerprint scanner, 3,5mm headphone jack
Then we have another oddity: the 67W charger. Don’t get me wrong, that’s still a high charging speed. But it sounded like the 12T Pro is going to be the pinnacle, high-end variant of the series, so I kind of expected to see the 120W from the 12 Pro+ charger instead. Oh well.
- A variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM costs about $225
- And one with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM amounts to $280
Speaking of said release date: we’ve got nothing on that front as of now, so stay tuned. By the looks of things, the wait might very well be worth it.
