Treat yourself to the Redmi Note 12 Pro and save 18% at Amazon UK; get yours now

What could be better than getting a brand-new, affordable Android smartphone with decent performance? Why, of course, being able to buy one at a discounted price. You can achieve that at Amazon UK, where the impressive yet affordable Redmi Note 12 Pro is again boasting a sweet 18% discount.

The £60 price cut certainly isn’t mind-blowing or unprecedented. However, given that this smartphone has a regular retail price of just £339 in the United Kingdom, we believe the 18% markdown is still quite decent. If anything, it makes this affordable Xiaomi phone even more budget-friendly.

If you're looking for a solid Android smartphone at a bargain price, check out the Redmi Note 12 Pro. This handset is once again available on Amazon UK with a sweet 18% discount.
As you might have guessed from its price range, the smartphone doesn’t offer blazing-fast performance like the best Android phones on the market. That said, it’s still a decent choice for those on a tight budget. It ticks a lot of boxes, so you should be satisfied with your purchase. Let’s find out just what this handset gives you for your investment.

Starting off with a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ Flow AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 12 Pro gives you impressively good visuals. Xiaomi has also added a dual stereo speaker system to make your video streaming sessions enjoyable and immersive.

If you’re planning to use it for gaming, know that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro shouldn’t disappoint you. The 5G model Amazon UK now sells at a discounted price uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. In essence, the handset can handle various gaming titles without any hiccups. What’s great about this phone is that it doesn’t heat up quickly, even when you’re pushing its limits.

But it’s not just the chipset and the stunning display that make this phone a worthwhile investment at its current price. In addition, you get a reasonably good camera. Xiaomi has integrated a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP snapper with HDR that shoots videos at 1080p.

As for the battery life, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will keep the lights on for a lot of time before it needs recharging. You can stream videos for a tad over 10 hours and 20 minutes, play games for over 9 hours and a half, or browse the web for up to 14 hours on a single charge.


