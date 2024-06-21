Realme brings the watered-down version of its GT 6 flagship killer to Europe
Realme recently introduced its flagship killer, the GT 6, in Europe. The phone isn’t as cheap as one would expect from a “flagship killer,” but at least it’s not that expensive as an Apple or Samsung true flagship.
That said, if you can’t afford the GT 6, perhaps Realme’s watered-down version, the GT 6T might fit your budget. This is the same phone that Realme launched in India a while ago, but if you didn’t about it, here is a quick rundown of its specs.
Another major difference between the two phones is the camera. The GT 6 features a powerful triple camera, while the GT 6T comes with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a second 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Of course, you’ll pay a lot less for the Realme GT 6T. The cheapest model (8/256GB) is now available in Europe for just €400, while the GT 6 costs €550. It’s worth noting that these prices are part of a promotion which will end on July 4.
Also, customers who decide to go for the Realme GT 6T instead will receive a 120W charger (€30 value) and a free pair of Realme Buds Air 6 (€70 value) for free. Keep in mind that this offer is only available if you buy the 8/256GB model, as the 12/256GB variant is not part of the promotion.
First off, the GT 6T uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor instead of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that powers the GT 6. On the bright side, the GT 6T gets the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Besides that, the phones are pretty much the same, which means the GT 6T is powered by a similar 5,500 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.
