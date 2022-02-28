 The Realme Buds Air 3 are on their way - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Wearables Audio

The Realme Buds Air 3 are on their way

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Realme Buds Air 3 are on their way
The latest true wireless earbuds by Realme may be making their debut real soon in India, according to a new leak that sprang up earlier this week. According to Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter, the Realme Buds Air 3 are going to be launched in March 2022, initially going on sale in India before spreading to the wider market. 

While we can't say as to when exactly Realme Buds Air 3 will become available, we do currently have an estimation of the launch price. The earbuds will most likely debut at around Rs 4,000, which is the equivalent of roughly USD $53.

The new earbuds will keep their budget status, it seems, hardly going up in price from last year's Buds Air 2. However, Realme promises a nifty set of features to be packed into the device this year, including "42dB Best-in-class active noise cancellation support."


The design of the new model appears to be very similar to last year's Realme Buds Air 2, keeping their trademark cylindrical stems. There will also be two color options, but instead of Close White and Closer Black, these guys will come in Galaxy White and Starry Blue.

The budget-friendly Buds Air 3 are also expected to feature a triple microphone setup, which will enable the buds' Transparency Mode alongside ANC—which is a feature usually reserved for mid- and higher-end earbuds. The battery life should also last a total of 30 hours—including the case, which will be charged using a standard fast-charging USB Type-C port.
Budget-conscious mobile gamers may also appreciate the Realme Buds Air 3's low latency game mode, which should cut down on audio lag during fast-paced game sessions. For music fans, Realme is including a Bass Boost+ Mode, alongside with what the company calls a "customized profile" for an "audio experience tailored to the specific sensitivity of your ears." 

There will also be an in-ear detection feature with sensors that should be able to tell when the earbuds leave your ear, and will automatically pause your music. And as a cherry on top, users may be able to connect up to two devices at ones to the Realme Buds Air 3 wireless earphones.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless