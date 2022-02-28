The Realme Buds Air 3 are on their way





While we can't say as to when exactly Realme Buds Air 3 will become available, we do currently have an estimation of the launch price. The earbuds will most likely debut at around Rs 4,000, which is the equivalent of roughly USD $53.





The new earbuds will keep their budget status, it seems, hardly going up in price from last year's Buds Air 2. However, Realme promises a nifty set of features to be packed into the device this year, including "42dB Best-in-class active noise cancellation support."





[Exclusive] I can confirm that Realme will launch its next-gen Realme Buds Air 3 in India next month. The TWS will feature 42dB Best-in-class ANC support. Will share more details soon. Meanwhile, here's an exclusive poster for you.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme#RealmeBudsAir3pic.twitter.com/PuEPjUFg6L — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 26, 2022





The design of the new model appears to be very similar to last year's Realme Buds Air 2, keeping their trademark cylindrical stems. There will also be two color options, but instead of Close White and Closer Black, these guys will come in Galaxy White and Starry Blue.





The budget-friendly Buds Air 3 are also expected to feature a triple microphone setup, which will enable the buds' Transparency Mode alongside ANC—which is a feature usually reserved for mid- and higher-end earbuds. The battery life should also last a total of 30 hours—including the case, which will be charged using a standard fast-charging USB Type-C port.

Budget-conscious mobile gamers may also appreciate the Realme Buds Air 3's low latency game mode, which should cut down on audio lag during fast-paced game sessions. For music fans, Realme is including a Bass Boost+ Mode, alongside with what the company calls a "customized profile" for an "audio experience tailored to the specific sensitivity of your ears."





There will also be an in-ear detection feature with sensors that should be able to tell when the earbuds leave your ear, and will automatically pause your music. And as a cherry on top, users may be able to connect up to two devices at ones to the Realme Buds Air 3 wireless earphones.

The latest true wireless earbuds by Realme may be making their debut real soon in India, according to a new leak that sprang up earlier this week. According to Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter, the Realme Buds Air 3 are going to be launched in March 2022, initially going on sale in India before spreading to the wider market.