See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi to launch the first phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi Qualcomm
Qualcomm's event teaser
Qualcomm event invitation | Image credit: SmartPrix
Originally introduced back in July, Qualcomm’s budget-friendly Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is finally making its debut on the market. The first phone powered by the said SoC is going to be manufactured by Xiaomi, although we have yet to learn its name.

According to a new report, Qualcomm is expected to announce a new Xiaomi smartphone in India on October 16, which will also mark the commercial launch of its 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset.

Unfortunately, Qualcomm’s invitation doesn’t mention the name of phone, but it appears that Xiaomi plans to launch a brand-new affordable 5G smartphone, as part of the Redmi 13 series.

Although Xiaomi is already selling the cheap Redmi 13C 5G in India for around Rs 10,000 ($120 / €110), the new phone is expected to go below the $100 price mark.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is supposed to be a cheaper version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Despite being newer, both chipsets feature the same cores configuration (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55), but the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is 10 percent faster (CPU clock speed 2200 vs. 2000 MHz) and supports over 50 percent higher memory bandwidth (25.6 vs. 17 GB/s), so it's the better of the two.

Besides the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the upcoming Redmi 13 series phone is rumored to sport a large 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh, which is the standard for these cheap phones.

On a more positive note, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by an 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Also, the device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, and it will run on Android 14 with MIUI.

Qualcomm’s event is scheduled to take place on October 16 in India, so we’ll know more about the phone as soon as Xiaomi makes it official.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a tempting 25% off at Amazon
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
Xiaomi’s next Pad 7 tablets get leaked ahead of official announcement
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
With iOS 18, Apple gives those in Hurricane prone areas a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
AT&T subcribers are having their new iPhones stolen by porch pirates in what could be an inside job
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless