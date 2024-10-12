Xiaomi to launch the first phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset
Up Next:
Qualcomm event invitation | Image credit: SmartPrixOriginally introduced back in July, Qualcomm’s budget-friendly Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is finally making its debut on the market. The first phone powered by the said SoC is going to be manufactured by Xiaomi, although we have yet to learn its name.
According to a new report, Qualcomm is expected to announce a new Xiaomi smartphone in India on October 16, which will also mark the commercial launch of its 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset.
Unfortunately, Qualcomm’s invitation doesn’t mention the name of phone, but it appears that Xiaomi plans to launch a brand-new affordable 5G smartphone, as part of the Redmi 13 series.
Although Xiaomi is already selling the cheap Redmi 13C 5G in India for around Rs 10,000 ($120 / €110), the new phone is expected to go below the $100 price mark.
The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is supposed to be a cheaper version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Despite being newer, both chipsets feature the same cores configuration (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55), but the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is 10 percent faster (CPU clock speed 2200 vs. 2000 MHz) and supports over 50 percent higher memory bandwidth (25.6 vs. 17 GB/s), so it's the better of the two.
Besides the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the upcoming Redmi 13 series phone is rumored to sport a large 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh, which is the standard for these cheap phones.
On a more positive note, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by an 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Also, the device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, and it will run on Android 14 with MIUI.
Qualcomm’s event is scheduled to take place on October 16 in India, so we’ll know more about the phone as soon as Xiaomi makes it official.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: