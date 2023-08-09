How Qualcomm set a world record for 5G downlink data speed at 7.5Gbps

Qualcomm today announced that it was able to set a new world record for 5G data speed using the sub-6GHz 5G spectrum. The new record downlink speed is 7.5Gbps. To put that in perspective, those of you connected to a mid-band or C-band 5G network usually end up with a download data speed of 350-450Mbps. Qualcomm was able to set this record thanks to its Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF system which it unveiled earlier this year and the component will find its way into 5G handsets later this year.





The San Diego-based fabless chip designer was able to set the record by leveraging 300MHz of spectrum using a standalone (SA) 5G network which means that it only has a 5G core. Many 5G networks were built over LTE pipelines in order to allow carriers to quickly offer 5G to subscribers. SA networks have larger 5G capacity thus allowing for faster download data speeds. Four carrier aggregation was also employed. This technology combines four separate 5G channels to increase bandwidth and capacity. As a result, it also increases downlink data speeds.











Qualcomm also used other tricks such as 1,024 QAM instead of 256 QAM which resulted in more data being sent in each transmission. And with Time Division Duplex (TDD), both uplink and downlink can use the same frequencies but at different times.

Recently, a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra using Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 5G Modem was able to run at a download data speed of 3.3Gbps. With this new record, the next iteration of Qualcomm's flagship 5G smartphone modem has delivered more than twice that data speed.





Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, "Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is the smartest wireless modem we have ever created and is designed for the future, with a 5G Advanced ready architecture, made to help operators define the next generation of networks around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with industry leaders to power the best-in-class connectivity experiences and transform industries across consumer, enterprise, and industrial use cases."



